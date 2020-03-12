9 fabulous fashion events for the stylish Houstonian this March

With the sudden cancellation of the 2020 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo due to the continuing threat of coronavirus, Houstonians looking to make a fabulous style moment or shop western brands at NRG Center will have to wait until next year.

Although the news is unfortunate, there are plenty of shopping events and trunk shows this month. Stylish Houstonians can expect spring/summer 2020 and fall/winter 2020 collections from international designers, personal appearances, and a round top preview.

De Petra

Give your jewelry collection a spring update and shop with sisters Lorena and Cynthia. They invited New Orleans-based Helene Florence, who upcycles vintage kimonos into accessories and jewelry; Thursday, March 12; 11 am - 3 pm; 4408 Yoakum Blvd., #2

Tootsies

An innovative and eccentric design couple, Tom and Linda Platt, are bringing their latest collection to The Shops at Arrive. Their philosophy, which states, “life is complicated, clothes should be simple,” has been the driving force behind their label for the past 30 years; Thursday, March 12; 10 am - 7 pm; 2601 Westheimer Rd.

Goldenstrand Jewelry

The locally owned, go-to online accessory shop is popping up at the Hemline - Heights grand opening party; Thursday, March 12; 5 - 7 pm and Friday, March 13; 10 am - 5 pm; 1533 N. Shepherd

Elizabeth Anthony

Known for dressing The Duchess of Cambridge and Hollywood’s hottest actresses, Jenny Packham’s pre-fall/fall 2020 collection is inspired by the “King of Rock and Roll,” Elvis Presley; Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13; 1180 Uptown Park Blvd.

Shop the latest collection from Italian fine jewelry label Federica Rettore; Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13

Meet Swiss designer Roberto Quaglia and shop his fall 2020 collection; Wednesday, March 25 through Saturday, March 28

The Hive - A Pop Up Collective

Two in-store brands, Sapana Dreams and Kelly K Designs, are teaming up with Tre’ for the Gathering to give Houstonians a round top preview. Shop their latest designs, including hand-loomed dhurrie clutches and totes, one of a kind jewelry, and hand-painted charcuterie boards; Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13; 10 am - 7 pm; 2020 West Gray

Get an exclusive first look at the summer collection from Luca Love bracelets, handmade by Colombian artisans; Sunday, March 15, 2 - 6 pm

Kick Pleat

Shop the spring/summer collection from Belgian-based designer Christian Wijnants; Friday, March 13; 10 am - 5 pm; 2565 Kirby Dr.