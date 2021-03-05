Charming Charlie announces colorful return to Houston area with 2 locations

Houston fans of glittery baubles and beads and reasonably priced womenswear: rejoice. A cherished and home-grown retailer is making a charming return. Charming Charlie announced the opening of 14 new locations across the U.S. in March and April, including two in the Houston area.

Stores in First Colony and Willowbrook Mall will showcase Charming Charlie’s vibrant, color-blocked staging and apparel, handbags, fashion jewelry, gifts, beauty, shoes, scarves, tech, travel, pets, kids and goods for special occasions, according to a press release.

“Houston is not only my hometown, it’s also the city where Charming Charlie first opened its doors,” founder Charles Chanaratsopon tells CultureMap, exclusively. “Our Houston fans put the brand on the map. To have Charming Charlie return to Houston, and Texas state, well, suffice it to say, I’m beyond pleased and grateful.”

Other Texas locations include Stonebriar Centre in Frisco and The Parks Mall at Arlington. The retailer also plans to roll out additional outposts nationwide over summer and fall 2021. Those interested in a career opportunities are encouraged to apply for store manager, assistant store manager, and retail associate positions online.

Given that the state is reopening at 100 percent and masks are no longer required, the store promises safety measures and plans “to reduce exposure to and spread of COVID-19,” per a release.

As locals are aware, the dapper Chanaratsopon is a Houston success story, as his company — launched in 2004 — landed on Forbes’ “Ones to Watch” list and made Inc. Magazine’s list of “Top 5,000 Fastest Growing Businesses.” In 2017, the company filed for bankruptcy, followed by the second filing in July.

But the brand quickly bounced back in 2019 with the announcement of new stores and grand reopenings (the COVID-19 pandemic caused delays) and is on a trajectory for smart, post-COVID growth, a company spokesperson notes.