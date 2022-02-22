The chic and stylish Houstonian's guide to the hottest rodeo fashions

Jay Landa, jewelry designer and owner of J. Landa, has some Texas-sized advice for rodeo season fashion: “The excitement rodeo provides for the city is palpable, so we’re feeding off that energy,” he excitedly tells CultureMap. “Go big and wear it all.”

Known for his turquoise and creating the ultimate #neckmess, Landa recommends mixing everyday diamond pieces with American Indian jewelry. “American Indian jewelry can be modern and it’s truly wearable art _ plus it can give your #neckmess a cool vibe year round,” Landa says.

Ahead of the 90th anniversary of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, which kicks off Monday, February 28 and runs through Sunday, March 20, Landa is obsessing over Navajo pearl chokers, a squash blossom necklace, and a big radiant turquoise ring or cuff to make an impact.

“If you’re going to invest in one American Indian piece, make it a squash blossom necklace,” he says. “These pieces have such a strong presence and you can really feel the history of the design.”

Christina Greene McAllen’s namesake jewelry line, Christina Greene, just released its Spring 2022 collection, Desert Blossom. The brand’s signature stone, turquoise, is the centerpiece of the collection.

For men wanting to jazz up their rodeo look, Deutsch Fine Jewelry offers a variety of Deakin & Francis sterling silver cufflinks from horse heads to cowboy skulls.

HLSR launched a first-ever Magellan Outdoors collaboration, exclusively sold at Academy Sports + Outdoors. The Magellan Outdoors x Rodeo co-branded collection includes options for both men and women with breathable short-sleeve fishing shirts, custom graphic tees, and more. Select items in the collection will be available at the Rodeo’s merchandise locations in NRG Center

“The fun designs of the collection pay homage to the history of the Rodeo and its tradition in Houston,” said Lawrence Lobpries, Academy Sports + Outdoors senior vice president of marketing in a release.

Fringe fantasy

This year, Marlo Miller, owner of Marlo Miller Boutique, says statement earrings and hats are popular amongst her shoppers. The Memorial-area boutique has a wide variety of western wear from clothing to accessories.

Head over to Rice Village to shop at The Hive - A Pop Up Collective and leave with an outfit from head-to-toe. The various local partners will help you get dressed for as many concerts and carnival rides as you’d like.

Look no further than Pinto Ranch for Pat Dahnke fringe and feather apparel, Double D Ranch, Tasha Polizzi, Stetson apparel, and more. Dahnke’s designs have been worn by numerous country music artists and rodeo queens.

At Ben and Bonnie Kennimer’s Midtown storefront, Kennimer Co., you will find custom hats, western pearl snaps, embroidered suits, and fringe button downs. Houstonians who are fans of local musical trio Khruangbin or Fort Worth-native singer-songwriter Leon Bridges might recognize the unique pieces from the husband-wife duo, styled by local stylist Omar Lisandro.

Finishing touches

California-based milliner Teressa Foglia recently opened her Texas flagship boutique in River Oaks District and filled it with a curated collection of hats with a strong emphasis on western designs. Her Rodeo collection features eight hats named after Houston-area neighborhoods.

Dress up your custom hat from The Hat Store, a “Texas tradition since 1915” with a scarf from Saturday Silks.

Complete your look with stylish red suede Isabel Marant boots from Tootsies or Dolce Vita Nashe Booties from Hemline. Shop handcrafted, bespoke boots from Tecovas in Rice Village or Maida’s in River Oaks.