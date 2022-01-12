Where to shop in Houston right now: 7 must-hit spots for January

The busy shopping season may be behind us, but don’t let that stop you from purging and setting the tone for the new year with resort 2022 collections, an exciting collaboration that seeks to blur the lines between runways, art galleries, and fitness, and a big sale.

This month, Houstonians can also expect to shop the second installment of a partnership, where luxury meets high-class construction and technology.

Accel Lifestyle

Designer Mark Zunino and local athleticwear brand Accel Lifestyle are partnering for a collaboration, which is inspired by the power of positivity. Launching Wednesday, January 12, the two are blurring the lines between runways, art galleries, and fitness, per an Instagram caption.

Elizabeth Anthony

Uptown Park’s luxury women’s boutique invites Houstonians to a Lafayette 148 New York Spring 2022 trunk show Tuesday, January 18 to Saturday, January 22. The Spring 2022 collection was inspired by New York City and features luxurious fabrications and a feminine take on businesswear.

Dallas-based Nardos Imam returns Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28 to host her designer evening collection trunk show. After graduating from El Centro College in Dallas, Nardos became an in-house designer at Stanley Korshak where she built a loyal clientele who favored her impeccable fit, eye for color, and unique architectural aesthetic. Nardos Couture launched in 2009, and now includes eveningwear, couture bridal, and ready-to-wear.

Shop the Anabela Chan trunk show Thursday, January 27 and Friday, January 28. The London-based award-winning jewelry designer is known for her eco-conscious, laboratory-grown gemstone designs. Beyonce, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Anne Hathaway, Julia Roberts, among other global superstars and Royals, have all graced red carpet events wearing her enchanting statement pieces.

Holly Hall Supply Co.

This local skincare company is starting the year off strong after launching in 10 JCPenny locations across the country and online, at jcpenny.com last fall. Their latest product is an ingrown hair spot treatment that can be found at Plucked and More, a full-body waxing salon in The Heights. Holly Hall Supply Co. tells CultureMap that the customer-raved product will soon be available in other waxing salons across the Bayou City.

MIRTH

Liven up your winter wardrobe with MIRTH’s Resort 2022 collection. Designed to transport you to a secret garden, the capsule wardrobe features contemporary dresses and tops in new styles and colorways.

Neiman Marcus

The Texas luxury purveyor is hosting a Estee Lauder GWP Event from January 12 through January 23. Receive a free cosmetics bag & samples with a $150 Estee Lauder purchase. Plus, add a full size ReNutriv Hand Crème set with a $200 purchase.

The North Face x Gucci

The second installment of The North Face and Gucci partnership embodies the curious drawing from values of self discovery and self expression that define both brands. The collection includes items for men and women, such as ready-to-wear, accessories, luggage, and shoes.

The ready-to-wear pieces feature unique styles and designs, presenting an exclusively designed selection of outerwear applied to remastered iconic styles from the ’70s. The collection also features the latest class construction and technology from The North Face.

Tootsies

Shop top luxury brands like Alice + Olivia, Veronica Beard, GANNI, and more at Tootsies’ ‘The Big Sale.’ Select items are up to 75 percent off online and in-store.