Houston's hottest boutiques unleash massive weekend sale for local kids battling cancer

January brings resolutions, positive affirmations, and some serious shopping. First up: the SALE, an annual two-day shopping event presented by Houston Tri Delta Philanthropies, Inc., the fundraising arm of the Houston Tri Delta Alumnae Chapter.

Due to the pandemic, the SALE’s in-person shopping event has been cancelled but Houstonians can still “shop to cure childhood cancer” through participating retailers and markets this Friday through Sunday.

Announced on the SALE’s Facebook page last November regarding the canceled in-person event, they write that their resolve to continue their mission has never been stronger. This year’s beneficiary is Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers. Through underwriting dollars and ticket sales, the SALE has raised more than $1.2 million to fund pediatric cancer research since its inception in 2015.

This year’s participating boutiques are offering dramatic discounts and after a rough start to 2021, there’s nothing more heartwarming than giving back. This weekend, look to Houston’s hottest apparel, accessories, jewelry, and home decor boutiques. Masks are required while shopping and don’t forget to mention “the SALE” while shopping.

Friday

Memorial West Club Pop Up , 700 N. Kirkwood Rd. Jewelry designer Mirta Tummino will showcase her handcrafted, one-of-a-kind gemstone jewelry while Hemline City Centre and Hemline Heights offer up to 80 percent off merchandise.

Friday and Saturday

Back Row Home Pop Up , 8750 Katy Freeway #111 Shop French and American antique furniture and accessories from Back Row Home ; contemporary fine jewelry from M.u.s.e Collection with 25 - 50 percent off; and women’s apparel from Cottage288 and Tutu and Lilli . Enjoy 50 to 75 percent off everything from Cottage288.

Frock Shop , 9055 Gaylord

, 2609 Greenbriar Dr. J. Landa Jewelry , 3264 Westheimer

, 1415 S. Voss Rd., #115 Lewis Jewelers , 1141 Uptown Park Blvd.

, 5727 Westheimer Rd. Marye-Kelley , 1740 Westheimer Rd., #100

, 1010 Campbell Rd. Raintree Boutique , 5161 San Felipe #170

, 5886 San Felipe St. Tenenbaum Jewelers, 4310 Westheimer Rd., Suite 100

Saturday, January 9

Eastside Pop Up Shopping Market , 3414 Eastside St. Located in the Très Chic parking lot, more than a dozen of Houston’s boutiques, including Alchemia, Andrea Montgomery, Christina Greene Jewelry, Frock Shop, MIRTH, Pomp & Circumstance, Raintree Boutique, Très Chic, and more are coming together for a free outdoor market. Complimentary parking is available in the Dress for Success parking lot.

, 3414 Eastside St. Memorial’s beloved home decor and furnishings shop, Weidner Hasou & Co. (12649 Memorial Dr., Suite B) is offering 20 percent off all in-stock items from 10 am to 5 pm. Select items will also be marked down and they will match donations collected from shoppers.

All weekend