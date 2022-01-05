Shop vintage Chanel, Gucci, Hermès, and LV handbags and goods at this hot Houston auction

Houston’s premier auction house is set to host its first hybrid pre-owned designer goods auction of the year. Houstonians seeking high fashion at a lower price point can participate in the deluxe, international shopping experience on Saturday, January 29 at the family-run auction house at 13310 Luthe Rd.

Gallery Auctions also invites shoppers to tune in online, at liveauctioneers.com to place an absentee bid for the large collection of vetted luxury handbags and accessories for both men and women.

“Buying at auction is an affordable way to get that ‘Pretty Woman’ feeling,” says owner and beloved auctioneer Vikki Vines, said in a statement. “Think Julia Roberts as she walked down Rodeo Drive after her spending spree.”

Vines, who is recognized as the top female auctioneer in Texas, will assume her position at a podium in the center of the 9,000-square-foot, climate-controlled saleroom alongside her son, the company’s Vice President Jonathan Goodling.

Expect to shop over 300 lots guaranteed to suit every style and budget, the charismatic, silver-tongued temptress will rattle off scarves, duffle bags, wallets, belts, backpacks, bracelets, and more.

Vines’ impressive selection of vintage designer handbags will prove to be the showstopper. From Hermès Kelly bags and Gucci crossbodies to Louis Vuitton Neverfull totes and double-flap Chanel purses, this ultimate fashion accessory is more than an eco-friendly expense; it’s an investment, and every item will come with a Certificate of Authenticity.

The inventory also includes coveted brands, including Balenciaga, Celine, Dior, Saint Laurent, Prada and Burberry.

“This is one of the best-kept shopping secrets in the city,” Vines adds. “There’s just nothing like the experience of in-house bidding. When you’re able to interact with the products, you can really bid with confidence. Plus, you can pay that day and go home feeling like a celebrity with a valuable, new gem on your arm.”

Since its founding in 1984, Gallery Auctions has become the largest trade source for wholesale-priced antiques and home furnishings in the Southwest, conducting auctions every Monday to showcase its eclectic smorgasbord of worldly treasures.

Boasting a glo­bal network of shippers, the auction house imports approximately eight 40-foot containers of merchandise per month and recently debuted a 6,000-square-foot annex on its campus to alleviate warehouse congestion. The expansion is a testament to the company’s virtual success, which saw a fivefold increase in average auction sales within the first four months of the pandemic.