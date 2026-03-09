Texas Children’s Houston Open returns to Memorial Park with big names and family fun
The Texas Children’s Houston Open returns March 26-29 at Memorial Park Golf Course, bringing world-class golf and meaningful community impact to the heart of Houston.
Star Power on the Course
Fans can expect a competitive field, including 2025 champion Min Woo Lee and major champion Brooks Koepka, returning to Memorial Park for the first time since 2021. Other headliners include Rickie Fowler, Chris Gotterup, Si Woo Kim, Gary Woodland, Sungjae Im, and Will Zalatoris.
Min Woo Lee will be there. Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Houston Open
Elevated Fan Experiences
Spectators can choose from a variety of ticket options. The Venue Hopper pass grants access to two premium locations featuring all-inclusive food and non-alcoholic beverages, plus full-service bars.
At the Chord Energy Club on the 15th Green — known as one of the most electric par-3 settings in Texas — fans enjoy elevated patio views and tiered seating. The Michelob Ultra Club overlooks the dramatic par-5 16th, a risk-reward hole framed by water and designed for unforgettable moments.
Beyond championship play, the event delivers a significant civic return — generating up to $90 million annually in positive economic impact for Houston. Since 2019, the Astros Golf Foundation has distributed more than $23.4 million back into the community through proceeds from the tournament, supporting local nonprofits, youth scholarships, school programming, financial assistance for families, and initiatives benefiting children living with life-limiting conditions.
Improvements to public golf facilities and the popular “Birdies for Charity” program, which allows donors to direct funds to charities of their choice, further extend the tournament’s reach.
A proud stop on the PGA TOUR schedule, the Houston Open was first established in 1946 and remains one of the city’s most celebrated sporting traditions. Today, the tournament is operated by the Astros Golf Foundation, founded in 2018 and led by Jim Crane, owner and chairman of the Houston Astros.
It is the single largest fundraiser for the Astros Foundation and benefits the City of Houston, the Memorial Park Conservancy, the First Tee of Greater Houston, and numerous charitable partners.
The tournament benefits Astros Golf Foundation. Photo courtesy of Texas Children's Houston Open
More than 2,000 volunteers contribute to the event’s success, with 2,023 individuals dedicating over 45,400 hours in 2025 alone.
General Admission tickets provide access across all 18 holes, including public viewing areas and bleacher seating. Children 15 and under receive free admission.
Gates open at 8 am, Thursday and Friday, 9 am Saturday, and 9:30 am Sunday, with the trophy ceremony held on the 18th green following the final putt. For parking information and details, head here.
From championship golf to community transformation, the Texas Children’s Houston Open continues to showcase the power of sport to make a lasting difference in Houston.