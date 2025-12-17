bay area rising
$150 million, 12,500-seat entertainment venue coming to Houston in 2027
A massive new entertainment venue is coming to Houston in 2027. The Sunset Amphitheater will be an all-season venue with a 12,500 person capacity and a $150 million price tag.
Located near Great Wolf Lodge in the Flyway Entertainment District, the Sunset Amphitheater is a public-private partnership that unites entertainment venue company VENU with the City of Webster and the Webster Economic Development Corporation. The Colorado-based company operates the Ford Amphitheater in Colorado Springs, Colorado and has plans to open other Sunset Amphitheaters in McKinney, El Paso, and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
“This is an announcement we’ve been thrilled to make, and it represents a major step forward,” said J.W. Roth, founder, chairman, and CEO of VENU. “With Webster’s deep roots in innovation and exploration, Flyway is elevating the region’s entertainment scene to new heights.”
With a canopy roof, wind walls, and a state-of-the-art audio-visual system, Sunset Amphitheater is designed to operate year-round. It is predicted to generate more than $3.7 billion in economic impact and over 400 new jobs in its first 20 years, according to a study commissioned by the venue.
Among Sunset’s amenities will be the Aikman Club, named for NFL Hall-of-Famer and Dallas Cowboys legend Troy Aikman. The members-only, 350-seat space will offer prime views of the stage and a luxurious experience. An additional 217 “Firesuites” will offer seating for groups of 4-10 people along with in-seat service.
“This announcement marks a defining moment for Webster and for Flyway,” Webster Mayor Donna Jasso said. “This amphitheater advances Webster’s super-regional draw and builds on strengths that continue to fuel Flyway’s momentum, further establishing the district as a premier entertainment hub for the Southeast Texas region. It brings long-term economic growth, new jobs, and increased visitor traffic that supports our businesses. We are proud to partner with VENU on a project that reflects the scale, ambition, and energy of our vision for Webster’s future.”