Houston music festival books 44 Texas bands for 2-day bash
The 2024 Solar Flare Music Festival was one of the best ways for Houstonians to discover a new favorite local band. This year's lineup is just as impressive, with 44 local and regional acts ready to rock the Axelrad Beer Garden over two nights, nearly three times the lineup of the previous year's outing at the Continental Club.
"The festivals is twice the size this year based on audience feedback," said Madison Sutton of Houston Music Classifieds, the parent organization for the festival. "Houston is one of the biggest cities in America. Last year we had a wonderful number of bands, but we wanted to do more."
The festival takes place at the Axelrad Beer Garden (1517 Alabama St.) on Friday, September 5 and Saturday, September 6. Tickets are $20 - $35, and may be purchased from Tixtree. In addition to music, the festival will feature local artisans and vendors.
With many of Houston's classic local band festivals like the HPMA Music Awards Festival now defunct, it looks like Solar Flare may be the hot new way for mass discovery of up and coming acts.
Some of the highlights from the lineup include dreamy alternative rock act Sorry, Sarah; Austin's pop retro-synth pioneers Don't Get Lemon; conceptual rapper and creator of the Dark Universe, Nick B. and the P.O.C.; and doo-wop electronica act Ancient Cat Society.
"Solar Flare is more than a festival; it’s a love letter to the artists who make this city special," said Sutton. "With performances across two stages and immersive experiences throughout the venue, the festival brings the community together while spotlighting the depth and diversity of local artistry that defines the city."
The full line-up is below.
Almost a Cow
Ancient Cat Society
ArmstrongWW
Astralace
Aurum Son
Bel2014
Blossom Aloe
Camera Cult
Camille Closer
The Chevy Bois
Don’t Get Lemon
Dorlana
dwn bad
DZARAY
Elevator Days
Flower Graves
Forever Miles
Garbage Girlfriend
Grey Pix
India Tigers in Texas
Juvenoia
KL BrownMadeline the Person
Marley Moon
Matt Peña
Milo and the Island
The Midnight Papers
Mother Ghost
Nick B. and the P.O.C.
oh, hooray
Órpheus Von Doom
Phoenix Rising Jazz
ricothecreative
RINAS
Sasser
Shadylyn
Sorry, Sarah
Sunrise & Ammunition
Trans Parent
TV Dolls
Uliya
Valen the Valentine
Vosotros
Yay Hi