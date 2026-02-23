that's slick
Affordable indoor amusement park slides into The Woodlands this spring
Any parent in Houston knows the four sweetest words in the English language are "affordable, indoor, air-conditioned playspace." Slick City, a brand-new dry slide indoor playground, is slated to open in The Woodlands next month to the delight of all sunburn and heat stroke-adverse families in north Houston.
“The Woodlands is a community built around families, and Slick City creates the kind of experiences that bring people together,” said Mandy Bush, co-owner of the Slick City The Woodlands franchise. “We were drawn to the innovation behind the park and the opportunity to create a space where kids, parents and friends can unplug, be active and make lasting memories together.”
Slick City Action park is a relatively new player in the indoor playspace industry. Founded in Denver, Colorado in 2021 by CEO Bron Launsby and Gary Schmit, the playgrounds focus on their patent-pending big slide designs rather than the trampolines and virtual reality games that seem to make up most other major indoor parks. The company has been rapidly expanding into the Texas market, including opening a Denton location last August, as well as parks in Willowbrook, Webster, and Katy.
The Woodlands' location at 3905 FM 1488, Suite 100, will have 35,800 square feet of playspace, with 14 large-scale slides using the company's latest designs. This is also the first Slick City to include a soccer air court, perfect for kids afflicted with FIFA Fever ahead of the 2026 World Cup. Attractions include Riptide, Mega Launch, Cowabunga, Avalanche (V2) and Turbo Twin, as well as a near-vertical thrill slide that rivals theme park coasters in intensity. Admission prices range from $25 to $34 for 90–120 minute sessions, with mandatory $3–$5 CitySocks required
With Houston's hot summers, families sometimes struggle to find places for kids to play away from the unrelenting heat. Playground architects have been steadily adapting their designs for newer parks to account for heat, but nothing beats the power of air-conditioning. Getting to watch the kids fly through the air off of massive slide ramps is a bonus.