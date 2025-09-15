Celeb-backed virtual reality venue brings Netflix-inspired games to Houston
Virtual reality gaming company Sandbox VR will be opening its first Houston location in 2026, combining the community and physical aspects of laser tag with the immersive environment of modern virtual reality video gaming. The location will open at 797 Sorella Court in CityCentre early next year.
Houston has no shortage of group virtual reality and immersive gaming experiences, but Sandbox has established itself as one of the country's premier virtual reality venues with an impressive 65 locations naitonwide. The company boasts a number of celebrity investors, including Justin Timberlake, Katy Perry, Kevin Durant, and Will Smith.
Sandbox partnered with LOL Entertainment, who operate a variety of similar attractions such as the Museum of Illusions and Time Mission, to drive this latest expansion that also includes Boston, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C..
"Houston's reputation as a hub for innovation and technology makes it a perfect fit for Sandbox VR," said Steve Zhao, CEO and founder of Sandbox VR. "The city's diverse, tech-savvy population and strong entertainment culture create an ideal environment for our immersive VR experiences. LOL Entertainment continues to exceed our expectations as a partner, and we're excited to bring our cutting-edge virtual reality gaming to Texas's largest city."
Some of the games announced for the Houston location look spectacular. The Curse of Davy Jones pits players against ghostly pirates on a rickety galleon, while in Deadwood Mansion they'll battle hordes of zombies with rifles. Zack Snyder fans will get a chance to experience the world of the Rebel Moon Netflix film series in Descent, which allows gamers to fully-explore the gritty planet Daggus.
Experience Squid Game without the dangerous outcomes.Image courtesy of Sandbox VR
Another game takes players inside the world of Squid Game. From dragons to aliens, there is something for everyone to shoot, and players can get support in multiple languages, including Arabic, Cantonese, Dutch, English, French, German, Mandarin, and Spanish.
“We are absolutely thrilled to partner with Sandbox VR once again to bring their cutting-edge, immersive VR experience to CityCentre Houston, a destination that perfectly blends dining, shopping, and entertainment. It’s an ideal place to showcase the next generation of immersive experiences,” said Rob Cooper, CEO and founder of LOL Entertainment. “CityCentre offers the kind of high-profile, high-traffic environment that’s ideal for Sandbox VR. Securing this lease reinforces our commitment to strategically placing Sandbox VR in locations that maximize visibility and long-term growth.”