lights out
Houston's state-of-the-art racing lounge rolls out virtual 610 loop track
Any Houstonian who’s ever been stuck in traffic on 610 has fantasized about swerving into the breakdown lane and flooring it past the other cars. A sense of decency — or perhaps a fear of retaliation — prevents people from living that dream.
Now, a Houston entertainment venue wants to help people live out their fantasies of blasting down the loop as quickly as possible. Beginning August 22, Velocity Sim Racing Lounge will introduce the “610 Challenge,” a custom-designed, virtual recreation of Houston’s most iconic highway.
Created in collaboration with Authentic Simulation, a California-based company with experience in virtual racing, Velocity used data from LiDAR, photographs, and video footage to create a hyperrealistic, full scale replica of 610. The track is so realistic it would take a person driving the speed limit the same amount of time to complete the challenge as to traverse the actual loop, according to press materials. Virtual drivers will notice easter eggs such as NRG Stadium, the Galleria, and the Sidney Sherman Bridge that crosses the Houston Ship Channel.
Up to 16 people at a time can compete to set the fastest time by reaching virtual speeds of up to 200 mph. Drivers can try to beat the sub-17 minute real life lap of 610 recorded by an anonymous motorcyclist in a since-deleted YouTube clip that generated this Reddit thread.
According to Velocity, it’s the first facility in America to offer a highway track from its home city that’s this realistic. Authentic Simulation has created similar road courses for facilities in the Middle East but nothing else in America.
“Growing up in Houston, I’ve always wanted to create something that blends innovation with community,” Velocity founder Viet Tran said in a statement. “The 610 Loop is symbolic for anyone who’s spent time behind the wheel here, so reimagining it as a racing experience was our way of merging local culture with a new kind of entertainment.”
Velocity opened in March. The 5,000-square-foot facility has 16 state-of-the-art racing simulators, equipped with full motion systems, immersive panoramic displays, and platforms that react to each on-screen movement. Shareable bar snacks and cocktails provide refreshment after lap sessions.
To celebrate the launch, Velocity will host an event on August 22 featuring three signature cocktails discounted to $6.10, a live DJ, and the release of exclusive 610 Challenge merchandise.