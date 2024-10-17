replacing a legend
Award-winning barrelman to replace retired RodeoHouston legend
Next year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will have a brand-new employee ready to both entertain the crowds and keep bulls from going after cowboys.
RodeoHouston announced today (Thursday, October 17) that John Harrison will be the new barrelman for next year’s events. Harrison is the first new barrelman in 31 years, replacing Leon Coffee, who retired at the end of this year’s Rodeo. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo recently named Coffee the sole inductee into its 2025 hall of fame class.
"Becoming a part of RodeoHouston feels like a dream come true,” Harrison said in a statement. “The privilege of following in the legendary footsteps of Leon Coffee is both an honor and a challenge I gladly accept. Back in 2002, when I first started doing rodeo acts, I never imagined I would be center stage at the most prestigious livestock show and rodeo in the world.”
John Harrison will fill the role formerly held by fan favorite Leon CoffeeCourtesy of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
An Oklahoma native, Harrison has quite the extensive background as a professional barrelman. He has made 12 appearances at the National Finals Rodeo (NFR) and was named Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) Clown/Barrelman of the Year in 2023, his ninth time winning the award. Harrison also took home Comedy Act of the Year for the eighth time in 2023. He travels across the country year-round with his family, known among rodeo fans as “The Clown Family.”
“We are excited to have John Harrison join us at RodeoHouston. He has become one of the industry's finest entertainers and we are thrilled to introduce him to our guests at Rodeo,” said Rodeo president/CEO Chris Boleman. "While stepping into the legendary shoes of Leon Coffee in the barrel is no small feat, John is extremely talented, and we're excited to see what he does at RodeoHouston. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Leon, who will now captivate our audience from the stands and continue to be an integral part of our annual event."
Coffee, who handpicked Harrison, is confident that Harrison will do a great job as barrelman. “He is the perfect addition to Rodeo, and I can't wait to see what he brings to the arena next year,” he said.
Harrison will make his Rodeo debut on opening night, Tuesday, March 4. “Houston, thank you for this opportunity to make some unforgettable memories,” said Harrison. “I’ll see you in 2025!"