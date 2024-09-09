It's all happening
Historic Houston movie theater sets eagerly anticipated reopening date
A day that film lovers across Houston have been looking forward to for more than three years is almost here. The iconic River Oaks Theatre will resume welcoming movie lovers on Thursday, October 3.
Today’s announcement fulfills a hope that's existed since the theater closed in 2021. It also means that an extensive set of renovations are nearly complete.
Acquired by Culinary Khancepts in 2022, the Houston-based company behind Star Cinema Grill as well as upscale comfort food restaurants State Fare and Liberty Kitchen, the River Oaks will open with three refurbished theaters, updated lighting and seating, and other amenities. Not only will it continue to show movies — including independent, arthouse, and classic films — but it will also host live shows, including musicians and comedians.
“This project holds a special place in our hearts,” Culinary Khancepts president and CEO Omar Khan said in a statement. “As the only Houston-owned and operated cinema chain, and with a deep connection to the city, we were uniquely positioned to preserve this historic theatre. We are incredibly proud and grateful to have played a role in saving such a cherished venue. It would have been unthinkable for Houston to lose this beloved art house.”
Joker: Folie à Deux will be the first movie screened at the theater. Tickets, priced at $11, are on sale now via the movie theater’ website. Opening weekend will also include In the Summers, which won the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival, and Sleep, a thriller from first-time Korean director Jason Yu.
The first 800 people to watch a movie on October 3 will receive a custom gold coin that’s inspired by a tradition from the early 1900s. It is thought to bring good luck and prosperity to the theater’s reopening, according to press materials.
Rob Saucedo, the theater’s artistic director and head of programming, has been hard at work assembling a full roster of films and other events. They include:
- Rocky Horror Picture Show on October 5 and 18
- Comedian Jared Goldstein on October 17
- Army of Darkness on October 22
- Film series devoted to movies from 1999, the work of director David Lynch, and horror movies every Saturday night.
Those who want to demonstrate even stronger affection for the theater may follow director Richard Linklater’s lead by participating in the theater’s Name-A-Seat program that allows them to customize a plaque on a seat. In addition, the River Oaks will offer a monthly membership program called Cinema Savant that allows people to see unlimited movies for a set price.
As the opening becomes even more imminent, the theater will share images that show off the interior renovations as well as details about its food and beverage offerings, a representative tells CultureMap.