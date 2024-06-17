houston's newest comedy club
Legendary California comedy club brings laughs to Houston this fall
A legendary California-based comedy club is coming to Houston. Punch Line Comedy Club will open this September.
Located at 1204 Caroline St., Punch Line will be the fourth location of the San Francisco-based club that’s been a comedy staple since 1978. Although it’s part of the House of Blues complex, Punch Line will have a dedicated entrance to separate itself from the concert hall and restaurant. The 250-seat venue intends to book more than 350 shows per year, mixing national talent with local up-and-comers.
“When I started my comedy career in San Francisco, the Punch Line was a crucial local institution that provided a nurturing community,” Houston native and comedian Sheng Wang said in a statement. “We gathered there weekly like church for the Sunday showcases, highlighting local talents and providing a path forward for those who dreamed of being a working comic. The club was also where aspiring comics could watch and learn from the great talents coming through town every week.”
The initial lineup features Angelo Colina performing in Spanish on September 13 and 14; Mark Curry on September 20 and 21; Jay Jurden October 10-12; Jackie Fabulous October 17-19; and Mekki Leeper November 14-16. Punch Line will seek local comedians to open for national performers, according to a release. See the full lineup on ticketmaster.com.
“We’re so excited to provide a platform for Houston comedians and bring more national touring comedians to the city,” Punch Line’s head of comedy operations Amanda Kyser added. “Houstonians have such a deep appreciation for comedy that will make today’s top comics feel right at home here.”
Houstonians who want to laugh have a number of existing options available to them, including The Houston Improv, The Riot Comedy Club at Rudyard’s, and The Secret Group. The area around Punch Line offers a number of options for drinks before or after, including cocktail bar Reserve 101, Bayou & Bottle at the Four Seasons, and rock and roll dive bar Dirt Bar.