The Next Level
How to transform your trade show booth into a must-attend experience
At a trade show or conference, every exhibitor is competing for the same thing: attention. Attendees are walking through rows of booths, processing signage, conversations, product demos, giveaways, screens, sales pitches, and hundreds of brand messages. A beautiful booth may get someone to glance your way, but an engaging activation gives them a reason to stop, participate, and stay long enough for a real conversation to happen.
That distinction matters. A successful booth should not simply say, “Here is who we are.” It should invite attendees to experience who you are.
Engagement creates opportunity
The longer someone interacts with your booth, the greater the opportunity your team has to learn about them, explain your product or service, discover their needs, and begin building a relationship.
Research continues to reinforce the value of participation. A 2026 experiential marketing report from EY-Parthenon and BookMyShow found that 59% of live-event attendees recalled brands they engaged with onsite, while 55% reported increased purchase intent after interacting with a brand at an event.
Cvent's 2026 experiential marketing research also reports that 91% of attendees say they feel more optimistic about a brand's product or service after actively participating in a brand activation, while 61% say they are more inclined to purchase after attending a brand event.
The takeaway is simple: participation is more powerful than observation.
There is also evidence specifically around the trade show environment. Research highlighted by CenterPoint from the Center for Exhibition Industry Research found that 75% of attendees valued interactive product displays compared with 46% who valued static displays. Interactive digital screens showed a similar advantage, with 60% of attendees valuing interactive versions compared with 42% for static versions.
That is why the question for exhibitors should no longer be: “What should we put in our booth?” Instead, it should be: “What are we going to give attendees to do at our booth?”
Turn your booth into an experience
Interactive activations can turn a traditional exhibit into a destination. When attendees see people laughing, creating, sharing, watching something come to life, or waiting for a personalized takeaway, curiosity naturally builds. That activity creates traffic, and traffic creates opportunities for conversation.
Instead of your sales team trying to stop someone walking down the aisle, the activation can bring the attendee to you. And once they are there, your team has an organic opening, such as “What brought you to the show?;" “What does your company do?;" “What challenges are you trying to solve?;” “Have you seen what we are launching?”
Now the conversation begins because the attendee chose to engage, rather than because someone stepped into the aisle and delivered another sales pitch.
Make the experience memorable — and shareable
This is where experiential activations can become especially valuable. An attendee may forget a banner they saw. They may forget a brochure they picked up. But they are far more likely to remember something they participated in and something that was personalized specifically for them.
Photo courtesy of NXT LVL Event
Nearly half of trade show attendees surveyed in research cited by VistaPrint said hands-on product demonstrations help make a booth memorable. Games, contests, and live experiences also contributed to booth recall.
That experience can also extend beyond the convention center. When someone receives a personalized photo, AI creation, drawing or other digital takeaway, you have created something they can save, text, post, and share.
Your booth interaction becomes part of their event experience — and your brand travels with it.
What could that look like for your brand?
Experiential marketing agency NXT LVL Event curates interactive experiences specifically designed to help brands create these moments.
One of their favorites is Bot Ross, an AI Draw Bot. Guests step into the experience, have their image captured, and watch as Bot Ross creates a personalized drawing of them. It creates curiosity on the show floor because attendees can actually watch the experience happening. While someone is waiting for their finished creation, your team has valuable time to connect and have a conversation.
Photo courtesy of NXT LVL Event
NXT LVL Event's custom-curated AI experiences can take the interaction even further. Instead of offering a generic photo opportunity, create an AI experience specifically around your company, campaign, conference theme, or brand message. Guests become part of the creative concept and walk away with personalized digital content connected directly to your brand.
Then there is PICXE, the roaming photo robot. PICXE can move beyond the traditional booth footprint and interact with attendees throughout an event, creating photos and branded content while helping drive attention and engagement back toward your organization.
The important part is that these are not simply things attendees look at. They participate. And participation gives your brand more time to make a connection.
Photo courtesy of NXT LVL Event
Engagement + data = A more valuable activation
There is another major advantage to building technology-driven experiences into your booth: data capture can become part of the activation itself.
Before participating, guests can enter information such as their name, email address, phone number and other information relevant to your campaign.
A short custom survey can also be incorporated before the activation begins. Imagine being able to ask two or three valuable qualifying questions such as: “What service are you most interested in?;" “When are you planning your next project?;” “What is your biggest challenge in this area?;” “Would you like someone from our team to contact you after the conference?”
Now the activation is doing more than entertaining an attendee; it is helping create actionable lead data for your sales and marketing teams. Of course, data collection should always be designed around appropriate attendee notice, consent, and the privacy requirements that apply to the event and campaign.
The goal isn't just traffic — it's connection
A crowded booth can look impressive, but the real measurement of a successful trade show activation is what happens because people stopped.
Did they interact with your brand? Did they spend time with your team? Did they learn something? Did you learn something about them? Did they give you permission to continue the conversation?
And most importantly: Will they remember you after they leave the show?Interactive activations help transform a trade show booth from a physical space into a brand experience. For exhibitors spending significant dollars on booth space, travel, staffing, sponsorships, exhibit design, and marketing, creating something that encourages attendees to stop and engage should not be an afterthought. It should be part of the strategy from the beginning.
NXT LVL Event curates experiences like Bot Ross, Custom AI Experiences, PICXE and other interactive activations to help brands create engagement, capture valuable attendee information, and give their teams more opportunities to have meaningful conversations.
Because at the end of the conference, you do not just want attendees saying, “I saw their booth.” You want them saying, “You have to go experience their booth.”
NXT LVL Event is where brands become experiences. Learn more here.