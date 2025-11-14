Smile!
Need new headshots? Book this Houston activation now for your team.
As the year winds down and companies start planning holiday parties, conferences, and end-of-year celebrations, NXT LVL EVENT’s is taking corporate culture to the next level with its new Headshot Activation.
More than just a photo op, this activation brings a professional edge to your next event while giving your team something invaluable: a fresh new headshot to start the New Year looking their best.
“Having professional headshots taken isn’t just about updating a LinkedIn photo,” says Michael Vayner, founder and CXO of NXT LVL EVENT. “It’s about giving your team confidence, pride, and a sense of belonging. When your employees feel seen and celebrated, morale rises — and so does company culture.”
The experience is sleek, fast, and fully mobile, making it perfect for on-site setups at offices, conferences, or even your company’s holiday party. NXT LVL EVENT’s team handles everything from professional lighting and backdrop design to instant photo delivery, ensuring every guest feels like a VIP.
And if you’re looking to take things even further, NXT LVL EVENT offers a full lineup of immersive experiences that are guaranteed to make your event unforgettable.
Pair the Headshot Activation with Bot Ross, the company’s beloved AI Draw Bot that sketches guests in real time, or bring in the crowd-pleasing Holiday Movie Poster Experience, where your team stars in their own cinematic holiday masterpiece.
These creative add-ons not only make your event memorable, but they bring your team together in fun, authentic ways. Whether it’s laughter over a hilarious AI sketch or striking a pose for a magazine-worthy photo, every activation builds connection and excitement that lasts long after the event ends.
So as you plan your end-of-year gatherings, make this season the one where your company looks and feels its best. Book your Headshot Activation now and give your team the gift of confidence, creativity, and connection — the NXT LVL way.