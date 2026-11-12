stroke of midnight
Immersive performance lets Houstonians explore an Old West mystery
After a successful run in 2025, Houstonians will once again get a chance to explore a gothic western mystery in the immersive experience Midnight High.
“Our pilot run proved that audiences aren't looking for another passive spectacle, they are starved for visceral, tactile, unrepeatable human presence,” director and producer Andrew Roblyer said in a statement. “Every performance is an ensemble contract between 12 actors and 70 guests sharing the same space, navigating real choices, and discovering that the frontier pushes back.”
Presented by Immersive Houston, Midnight High: A Night at the Oxhead is a 90 - 120 minute interactive story in a simulated Old West frontier. Set mostly in a large, multi-level saloon and graveyard, residents in this former 1880s ghost town advance a story about enigmatic "others" that haunt the area. The audience participates by exploring the town and conversing with the actors.
The experience sold out its 2025 residency in Houston and now returns to a 9,000- square foot space at POST Houston (401 Franklin Street) for a six-month run starting in February. Only 70 people are allowed to participate at a time, keeping the town of Oxhead from becoming over-crowded and allowing plenty of freedom of movement from the participants.
“There is so much more room to tell the story and to give audiences agency in how they want to experience it,” add writer-producer Beau York. “For returning audiences, they will be able to dive deeper into elements of the story that we could only hint at the first time around.”
Tickets go on sale November 13 for $75 - $125 and can be purchased from MidnightHTX.com. It runs from February 11 – August 15, 2027, Thursdays through Sundays.
Houston has increasingly become a hub for high-quality immersive experiences such as Meow Wolf. Midnight High is another excellent example of how people can participate in the wondrous and theatrical thanks to well-crafted settings and world-building.
“We set out to build a world with the scale and vibrance usually reserved for New York or LA,” said York. “We want Midnight High to be a gateway to large-scale immersive theatre for our community right here in Houston.”