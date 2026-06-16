This weekend, the City of Houston will be saluting Juneteenth National Independence Day in a variety of ways.
The celebrations include festivals, live concerts, art exhibits, food specials, Black-owned markets, a gospel show, a line-dancing party, even a showing of a Tarantino film. The holiday commemorates the end of slavery in Texas as a time when all people can come together.
Here’s a rundown of Juneteenth-related happenings. Looking for even more options? Check out the Juneteenth Houston site.
Friday, June 19
Bisong Art Gallery will present “Jubilee: A Celebration of Freedom,” a group art exhibition representing the meaning of freedom and the different ways it can be expressed and interpreted. A portion of the sales will go to scholarships for minority art students. 5 pm.
CLASS Bookstore will have a read-in from poets, writers, and activists. Speakers will include poets Mr. C.T. and Donnie Moreland, Jr., and former Black Panther John "Bunchy" Crear. Local writers with Juneteenth pieces are invited to participate. 3 pm.
Emancipation Park Conservancy’s annual Juneteenth celebration (aka Juneteenth: The Reunion) will be an all-white affair with attendees encouraged to wear all white attire. It also includes performances from local stars such as Scarface and Robert Glasper. And don’t forget about the domino tournament hosted by Terrell Owens! 4 pm.
Pitmaster Greg Gatlin and DJ Big Reeks are teaming up for "Waxaholics x Gatlin's BBQ | Juneteenth H-Town Kickback Celebration." Held at downtown restaurant Kulture, attendees will feast on a barbecue plate, sip on two drinks, and enjoy sounds by DJ Big Reeks. 1 pm.
The Heritage Society will open its new America 250 traveling exhibit with a keynote presentation by author/speaker Michael Henderson. The following day, the Afro‑American Historical and Genealogical Society, Willie Lee Gay H‑Town Chapter, will be onsite to assist visitors with African‑ancestry genealogy research. 6 pm (10 am Saturday).
Houston Museum of African American Culture’s celebration will include a market featuring Black-owned businesses, food, live music, and community connection. The museum is also hosting an opening reception for the new “Bayou City Stewards: America From Our Perspective” exhibit. 11 am.
HTX Cultural Dance Community will present a two-day, Juneteenth Dance Festival at Institute of Contemporary Dance. Each day will have educational presentations and dance classes, exploring dances from the African diaspora. 2 pm (10 am Sunday).
Lo-Lo’s Chicken & Waffles will offer a one-day-only Soul Food Platter: a choice of fried chicken and/or fish, served with two classic sides and cornbread. They’ll also have fresh crawfish available on the patio for $25 per five-pound serving. 10 am.
Miller Outdoor Theatre is partnering with Wells Fargo for the Juneteenth Culture Fest. The lineup includes Grammy-nominated soul songstress Chanté Moore, MAZE “The Music Forever,” local artists, and cultural programming celebrating Black history and artistic expression. 8:15 pm.
Porky’s Backyard Food Truck Park in Humble will celebrate its one-year anniversary with a Juneteenth line dance party, presented by We Love 2 Line Dance, Viral dance star Jalen Hammonds will be around for this night of fun, culture, and good energy. 6 pm.
Saturday, June 20
As One Foundation will host a World Sickle Cell Day Juneteenth Jubilee at the Acres Homes Multi-Service Center. Join them for a health fair/blood drive that also honors Juneteenth history – and looks out for the future. 1:30 pm.
Club Sienna in Missouri City will do a community celebration at the Sienna Amphitheater. We’re talking live music, face painting, balloon artists, carnival rides, and a vendor market full of local, Black-owned businesses. 7 pm.
East River’s Juneteenth celebration will start with ZFT Run Club’s 5K anniversary celebration,. welcoming runners, joggers, walkers, and “crawlers” of all paces. Later that evening, BLCK Market will have a curated lineup of vendors, food trucks, and live DJs. 7 am.
Hermann Park presents its third annual Juneteenth Cookout, hosted by visual art director Yung Taqo and DJ Sondgirl. Join them for a free day of love and community, filled with food, music, games, and more. 2 pm.
Houston Botanic Garden’s “Summer Saturdays” series will turn into a Juneteenth Jamboree this weekend. BLCK Market will be there to gather small black businesses and entrepreneurs — celebrating history with music, food, and more. 3 pm.
Live Oak Farmers Market will have a Juneteenth-themed market, featuring fresh produce and eggs, coffee and juices, baked goods, vegan meals, African and contemporary art, and more. DJ Teebee will be around, spinning Afro beats. 9 am.
South Main Baptist Church will raise some joyful sounds with Voices of Houston, an evening of music, reflection, and celebration honoring Juneteenth. This year’s concert features Callie Day in “If I Can Help Somebody,” a powerful night of spirituals and gospel music. 5 pm.
Station Theater will present the Trillteenth Comedy Experience, a night of laughter, culture, joy, and community. Things kick off with a 90-minute variety show, followed by an improv show featuring local troupes making everything up on the spot. 6 pm.
Urban Screen HTX will host a Juneteenth BBQ & A Movie Night, with Django Unchained serving as the feature presentation. Before the screening, there will be live DJ vibes, Black-movie trivia, and a family-style, line-dancing experience. 5 pm.