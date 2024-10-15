Hot Girl Style
Houston's Megan Thee Stallion reveals her true story in new documentary
While Megan Thee Stallion will be doing her sixth annual Hottieween party in Chicago this Halloween, you can also catch her as herself — no costumes or fake personas — on Amazon Prime Video that same day.
The Houston rap goddess has gotten together with the streamer for Megan Thee Stallion: In Her Words, which will stream globally on Thursday, October 31.
The documentary drops on October 31. Courtesy of Amazon Prime Video
A collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios, Time Studios, and Roc Nation Productions, this documentary offers unprecedented access to the multi-faceted woman behind the persona. Follow her journey on the road to stardom as she tenaciously navigates fame, grief, pressure, and success. Words unpacks Megan’s most vulnerable moments in a powerful way that allows fans to meet the real Megan Pete.
Releasing her own documentary is the latest in several achievements the hip-hop diva has been racking up this year. In June, she dropped her third studio album Megan, debuted at number three on the US Billboard 200 and became the rapper's fifth top-ten album on the chart. She eventually headlined her first concert tour, aptly titled the Hot Girl Summer Tour, which included two sold out performances at Toyota Center — complete with guest appearances by Houston hip hop legends such as Bun B and Z-Ro. She also hosted the MTV Video Music Awards last month.
Words is co-produced and directed by Nneka Onuorah, who made her directorial debut in 2015 with The Same Difference, a documentary on gender roles in the Black lesbian community. In 2022, she received an Emmy for directing the reality show Lizzo's Watch Out for the Big Grrrls, another Amazon Prime project featuring a Houston-bred star.
I feel so honored to work with Amazon MGM Studios, Roc Nation, and TIME Studios to share Megan’s story,” Onuorah said in a statement. “Her raw and beautiful spirit really shines through in the film. She is a champion for all women who deserve their truth to be heard.”