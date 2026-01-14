It’s MLK weekend, which means Houstonians have an extra day to do something other than work. On that Monday, the City of Houston will team up with the Black Heritage Society and the MLK Grande Parade for the first MLK Unity Parade, taking place near City Hall, starting at the intersection of Lamar and Smith.
Before that goes down, this weekend offers a number of events, from a new experience at Sloomoo Institute to a green film festival at the DeLuxe Theater to a night of LEGO-building at Houston Botanic Garden to – keeping with the MLK weekend theme – a two-day, MLK tribute concert.
Thursday, January 15
Sloomoo Institute Houston presents Groov’s Groovy Grove
Sloomoo Institute Houston will unveil a new immersive experience of sound and...slime. Picture this: you step into a glow-in-the-dark, black-light disco room powered by sound‑reactive slime. Touch the slime lightly and the sound ripples; press it firmly and the groove bursts to life. You become the DJ, the slime becomes the turntable, and together you create a never-ending party that responds to every move, every beat, and every sound you make. 11 am.
McClain Gallery presents “Nick Vaughan & Jake Margolin: Around the Corner and Two Blocks Down” opening reception
McClain Gallery’s second solo exhibition with artists Nick Vaughan and Jake Margolin features a group of new drawings depicting fragments of architecture and details of sites throughout Oklahoma, Missouri, and Kansas that formerly housed queer spaces. Vaughan and Margolin make beautiful material work that spans media to reveal queer histories from all 50 states. Through their work, they reveal and protect sensitive histories via careful retelling. Through Saturday, March 7. 6 pm.
ISHIDA Dance Company presents Rara avis
ISHIDA Dance Company is back with Rara avis, a highly physical and emotionally resonant program. Rara avis (Latin for “rare bird") follows a singer who struggles with imposter syndrome as she returns to the stage after taking a hiatus. The program includes Mutual Comfort by Romanian choreographer Edward Clug and a new dance theater work by British-Finnish choreographer Kristian Lever. 7:30 pm (7:30 pm Friday and Saturday, 3 pm Sunday).
Friday, January 16
Ali Wong Live
Some may know her from her Emmy-winning Netflix show Beef, but we shouldn’t forget how funny Ali Wong is on stage. After winning a Golden Globe for her 2024 Netflix special Single Lady, Ali Wong returns to her stand-up roots to workshop raw and unfiltered new material in an intimate club setting. Wong has three other Netflix specials: Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. 7 pm.
DACAMERA presents D'Est en musique (From the East)
For two nights, French-American cellist Sonia Wieder-Atherton and pianist Sarah Rothenberg bring Wieder-Atherton and filmmaker Chantal Akerman’s D’Est en musique to H-Town. DACAMERA joins forces with Paris’s La Philharmonie to offer this interweaving of image and music, where Akerman’s scenes of eastern Europe and Russia after the fall of the Berlin Wall merge hauntingly with works of Rachmaninoff, Janáček, Chopin, and others. The interplay of music and image transports the audience to another place and time. 7 pm.
Stages presents Denise Fennell's The Bride
Beloved fan favorite Denise Fennell, best known for her role as Sister in Late Nite Catechism, returns to Stages for The Bride: Or, Does This Dress Make Me Look Married? With less than two hours until her wedding, a bride of a certain age begins to question the meaning of love, life, and the ritual of marriage. Drawing inspiration from her own life and the advice of the audience, The Bride will lead to the decision of a lifetime: Will she or won’t she? Through Sunday, February 8. 7 pm (2 pm Sunday).
River Oaks Theatre presents Live Q&A: F**k My Son! with director Todd Rohal
Yeah, this one isn’t for the kiddies. This unflinchingly loyal adaptation of transgressive artist Johnny Ryan’s graphic — in every sense of the word – novel is an X-rated descent into demented comedy and maniacal horror, as a desperate mother drags an innocent stranger into an absurd, filthy nightmare beyond comprehension. Director Todd Rohal will be doing a post-screening Q&A at both Friday and Saturday screenings. 10 pm (8:15 pm Saturday).
Saturday, January 17
Citizens' Environmental Coalition presents Wild About Houston: A Green Film Festival
Houston’s environmental stories will be celebrated at the Wild About Houston Green Film Festival. Hosted by the Citizens’ Environmental Coalition, the festival features short films highlighting local conservation efforts, wildlife, climate, nature, resilience, and community-driven sustainability projects across the Greater Houston region. This will be followed by the Wild and Scenic Film Festival at 3 pm. 12:30 pm.
LEGO Night at Radiant Nature
LEGO enthusiasts of all ages are invited to come and build at the Houston Botanic Garden on Saturday evening as part of the first LEGO Night at Radiant Nature. Builders may pre-order sets from the LEGO Botanical Collection, then enjoy bringing their floral creations to life while surrounded by a living natural museum. All of the LEGO sets were curated from the Botanical Collection by staff at the Houston Toy Museum. 4 pm.
Community Music Center of Houston presents MLK Tribute Concert
Houstonians have two chances this weekend to attend Community Music Center of Houston’s annual MLK Tribute Concert. Going down at Christ Church Cathedral on Saturday and St. Philip Presbyterian Church on Sunday, attendees can expect performances from the Scott Joplin Chamber Orchestra, baritone Dorceal Duckens and soprano Mahoganee Medlock; spirituals and early classical works from the canon of Black American music; and spoken-word excerpts from Dr. King’s speeches. Both concerts are free and open to the public. 7 pm (5 pm Sunday).
Ghostface Killah in concert
Ghostface Killah, better known as the robe-wearing member of the Staten Island rap collective Wu-Tang Clan, is currently on tour promoting his latest release Supreme Clientele 2, the sequel to his gold-selling, 2000 sophomore album Supreme Clientele. The second installment has him rapping with Wu mates Method Man, Raekwon, and GZA, as well as fellow East Coast icons like Redman, Nas, and Conway the Machine. So, basically, expect Ghostface to bring some hardcore, New York hip-hop over at House of Blues this weekend. 7 pm.
Sunday, January 18
Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents "Frida: The Making of an Icon"
"Frida: The Making of an Icon" is the first exhibition to trace the artist’s transformation from a relatively unknown local painter to a universal icon and global brand. It will feature more than 200 works, including over 30 by Kahlo. Documents, photographs and memorabilia — including the artist’s clothing, jewelry and other personal items — culled from Kahlo’s archives and other sources will provide additional context for the art in the show. Through Sunday, May 17. 12:30 pm.
MATCH Family Fun Day
MATCH’s 9th Annual Family Fun Day is a free, family-friendly celebration featuring live performances by local favorites including Main Street Theater for Youth, Prelude Music, and Open Dance Project. Guests can enjoy face painting, balloon art, stilt walkers, bounce houses, chalk art, and more. Explore MATCH’s four theaters, gallery, and open-air breezeway filled with activities, plus food trucks and MATCH concessions available on-site. All entertainment and activities are free and open to the public. 1 pm.
ReelAbilities Houston presents ReelArt opening reception
The ReelAbilities Houston Film & Arts Festival promotes inclusion and celebrates the lives, stories and talents of people with disabilities. See the world through the eyes of artists from Celebration Company, an entrepreneurial employment program for adults with disabilities and enjoy a special exhibition by the featured artist. The artists work with various mediums, such as painting, photography, and glass fusion. These allow the artist multiple ways to excel at expressing themselves when they otherwise would be unable to. 1 pm.
Nickolas Muray, Frida with her Pet Eagle, Coyoacán, 1939, printed 2024, inkjet print, the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston, gift of Nickolas Muray Photo Archives.
