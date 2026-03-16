concert news
Jimmy Buffett’s Coral Reefer Band will keep the party going in Houston
Death is proving to be no obstacle in keeping the spirit of Jimmy Buffett alive, as his Coral Reefer Band will set off on the Keep The Party Going Tour in 2026, which will include a stop at the The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in The Woodlands on Friday, July 24.
The monthlong tour will start on July 9 in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, traveling to 19 cities. In addition to Houston, the band will play in Austin on July 23 and Fort Worth on July 25.
Buffett passed away in 2023 after a battle with skin cancer, but before he died, he asked that everyone “keep the party going.”
The Coral Reefer Band backed Buffett around the world for decades, and they'll continue the tradition of delivering singalong-filled summer nights that Buffett made a yearly ritual for Parrotheads everywhere.
Sharing lead vocals on the tour will be Mac McAnally, Scotty Emerick, Will Kimbrough, Peter Mayer, and Nadirah Shakoor.
Fans can expect an evening filled with many of the iconic songs that defined Buffett’s career, as well as deep cuts and special insights and stories from the musicians who shared such a deep connection with the singer.
Buffett's long career included over 30 albums, many of which reached the top 10 on the Billboard 200. For all of his success, it took Buffett 34 years until he achieved his first — and only — No. 1 album of his career, License to Chill in 2004.
His most iconic song is "Margaritaville," which inspired both a restaurant chain and hotel and resort chain.
On the tour, the band will also honor another long-standing tradition of Buffett’s by continuing to support the charity, Singing for Change, to fund grassroots, local non-traditional community organizations turning good vibes into good deeds.
Tickets for the tour will be available starting with a Citi presale beginning on Tuesday, March 17, at 10 am.
Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general on-sale on Friday, March 20, at 10 am at LiveNation.com.
JIMMY BUFFETT’S CORAL REEFER BAND – 2026 TOUR DATES
- Jul 9 — Bethlehem, PA — Wind Creek Event Center
- Jul 10 — Atlantic City, NJ — Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
- Jul 11 — Washington, DC — The Theater at MGM National Harbor
- Jul 14 — Wilmington, NC — Live Oak Bank Pavilion at Riverfront Park
- Jul 16 — Charlotte, NC — Truliant Amphitheater
- Jul 18 — Atlanta, GA — Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park
- Jul 19 — Orange Beach, AL — The Wharf Amphitheater
- Jul 21 — Rogers, AR — Walmart AMP
- Jul 23 — Austin, TX — Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park
- Jul 24 — Houston, TX — The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Sponsored by Huntsman
- Jul 25 — Fort Worth, TX — Dickies Arena
- Jul 28 — Highland Park, IL — Ravinia
- Jul 30 — Indianapolis, IN — Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park
- Jul 31 — Grand Rapids, MI — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug 1 — Clarkston, MI — Pine Knob Music Theatre
- Aug 4 — Holmdel, NJ — PNC Bank Arts Center
- Aug 6 — Wantagh, NY — Northwell at Jones Beach Theater
- Aug 7 — Gilford, NH — BankNH Pavilion
- Aug 8 — Boston, MA — Leader Bank Pavilion