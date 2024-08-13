Let's go grant
Houstonian Grant Ellis ready for love as next lead on The Bachelor
Houstonian Grant Ellis will be the lead on the 29th season of The Bachelor, ABC announced. The former professional basketball player was revealed as next season’s lead after current Bachelorette Jenn Tran eliminated him at the end of the episode that premiered on Monday, August 12.
Described in press materials as “a self-proclaimed mama’s boy,” Ellis became a fan favorite from the first episode, when he created a rap to impress Tran. He’s only the second Black man to be the show’s lead.
“As the Bachelor, Ellis is eager to embark on a journey filled with romance, adventure, and genuine connections. He hopes to find a partner who shares his values of loyalty, humor and a deep appreciation for life’s simple pleasures,” the release notes.
Perhaps his future love will also share Ellis’ affection for bowling and the Los Angeles Lakers.
Ellis wasn’t the only Houstonian competing for Tran’s affections. Freight company owner Devin Strader remains in the running after earning a rose at the end of this week’s episode.
Season 29 will debut next year with episodes airing on ABC and next day on Hulu. In the meantime, Bachelor Nation can look forward to The Golden Bachelorette, a follow up to last year’s smash hit The Golden Bachelor. It will debut September 18.