Trick or treat yourself
From pumpkins to lanterns, fall shines at City Place
Fall is shaping up to be a season full of reasons to gather at City Place, where an exciting lineup of outdoor experiences brings families, friends, fitness fans, movie lovers, and curious explorers together.
Two major tentpole events anchor the season: the Fall Festival on October 24 and the Water Lantern Festival on November 21 and 22. In between, visitors can enjoy outdoor movies, fitness classes, pop-up shopping, and an illuminated art installation that adds a little extra magic to the property.
Make memories at the Fall Festival
On Saturday, October 24, City Place invites guests to enjoy an afternoon of classic autumn fun from noon-4 pm at the Fall Festival.
The family-friendly festival will feature a petting zoo, pumpkin decorating, live music, food, lawn games, festive photo opportunities, balloon installations, a stilt walker, fall characters, and a photo booth. It’s an easy way to spend an afternoon outdoors, with plenty of opportunities for kids and adults to get into the seasonal spirit.
Visitors can make a full day of it by exploring the surrounding City Place area before or after the festival.
Light up the season
Fall Together wraps up with the Water Lantern Festival on November 21 and 22, from 3-7 pm.
Each attendee will receive a lantern kit to personalize with a message, intention, or design before joining in the evening’s festivities. Live music, food, lawn games, photo moments, and a scavenger hunt will keep the fun going as guests gather with friends and family.
Then, as the sun sets, everyone comes together to release their lanterns onto the water, creating a glowing display reflected across the lake. The experience offers a memorable way to close out the fall season with creativity, connection, and a little nighttime magic.
Catch a movie under the stars
City Place’s Pix on The Plaza outdoor movie series continues this fall with two very different nights at the plaza.
On October 10 at 8 pm, Hocus Pocus brings a Halloween favorite to the big screen, with Island Grill offering specials to complement the evening. Then, on November 7 at 8 pm, the series gets a romantic twist with La La Land for a special Date Night screening sponsored by Somerlyn Group.
Take in an evening film. Photo courtesy of City Place
Get moving outdoors
Cooler fall weather also makes it a perfect time to take a workout outside. City Place’s seasonal fitness programming includes Zumba, Strength & Sculpt, HipHop HIIT with Lifestyle Revolution, and Ora Pilates, offering plenty of ways to mix up a fitness routine.
With a combination of cardio, strength, dance-inspired movement, and Pilates, there’s something for a variety of interests and fitness levels. Class dates and times vary, so check the City Place events calendar for the latest schedule.
Find your next great read
Book lovers can browse more than 300 titles when Good Books In The Woods returns with its pop-up bookstore. The selection includes plenty for readers of all ages, including an extensive collection of children’s books.
Meet the gnomes
Adding a little whimsy to the season, Roaming Gnomes by Amigo & Amigo brings eight monumental illuminated gnomes to City Place through November 8.
Each oversized gnome has its own personality, style, and pose, encouraging visitors to explore the property to find all eight. The colorful installation turns City Place into an open-air art experience and offers plenty of unexpected photo opportunities along the way.
With two signature festivals and a full calendar of supporting activities, City Place offers plenty of ways to get outside, gather with loved ones, and make the most of the season.
Visit City Place’s events calendar for the latest schedule and details.