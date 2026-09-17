Fort Bend Fun
90 years strong: Fort Bend County Fair celebrates a milestone year
For 90 years, the Fort Bend County Fair has brought generations together to celebrate agriculture, youth, entertainment, and the traditions that make Fort Bend County home.
In 2026, the Fair marks that milestone with “90 Years Strong. Honoring the Past, Growing the Future.” The celebration begins before the official Fair gates even open, with Championship BBQ Weekend on September 18 and 19, followed by the 10-day Fort Bend County Fair, September 25 through October 4, plus a sneak peek night on September 24.
This year's anniversary is designed to feel like a celebration from beginning to end — combining big-name entertainment, rodeo action, family attractions, food, shopping, and special events with the traditions that have kept the Fair going strong for nine decades.
Firing up the 90th
The first taste of the 90th celebration comes with Championship BBQ Weekend, September 18 and 19.
The pits will be fired up as 70-plus cook-off teams compete for championship honors, while live music adds to the weekend atmosphere. Los Morales kicks off the entertainment Friday, September 18, bringing a high-energy Tejano performance to the Fairgrounds. On Saturday, September 19, rising Texas country artist Cole Phillips takes the stage with a traditional country sound influenced by the honky-tonk style of Gary Stewart.
Barbecue is especially fitting for the anniversary year. Acting President Brian Graeber's involvement with the Fair began with the BBQ cook-off in 1980. He later joined the BBQ Committee and became co-chair, helping oversee what grew into one of the region's largest competitions. The late Ruben O'Canas, named the Fair's 2026 Honorary President In Memoriam, also volunteered with the BBQ Committee during his years of service to the Fair.
It's a weekend that represents exactly what 90 years of Fair history is all about — competition, music, volunteers, good food, and generations of people coming together. Lawn mower races, a horticulture contest, a cornhole tournament, and the Junior Contest continue with robotics and a food challenge.
A parade 200 years in the making
Opening Day arrives Friday, September 25, and one of Fort Bend County's most historic institutions will lead the celebration.
The George Ranch has been selected as the 2026 Parade Grand Marshal, bringing together two organizations deeply rooted in Fort Bend County's agricultural history. While the Fair celebrates 90 years, The George Ranch traces its story back more than 200 years to Henry and Nancy Jones, members of Stephen F. Austin's Old 300.
The Kick-Off Parade begins at 9 am Friday, September 25, at the Historic Fort Bend County Courthouse in Richmond and travels west along Highway 90A into Rosenberg. Leading the way will be The George Ranch's restored Wagonette carriage pulled by its equine driving team — Whiskey and Bourbon — accompanied by additional horse-drawn wagons, educators in period attire, and cowboys on horseback. More than 200 parade entries are expected.
From there, the gates open on 10 days of Fair fun.
Entertainment is a major part of the 90th celebration, and the 2026 lineup brings together Texas music legends, established favorites, and some of today's rising stars.
Opening night features Tyce Delk on Friday, September 25. On Saturday, September 26, Sawyer Brown brings more than four decades of country music to the Fair stage. Sunday, September 27 turns up the energy for Go Tejano Day with Prófugos de Nuevo León, along with Los Rinches and Grupo Zenzio. The day also includes several events such as a bike show and Ecuestre de Mexico.
The second week keeps the music going. Bellville's David Lewis performs Wednesday, September 30, followed by Red Dirt and Texas country artist Josh Meloy on Thursday, October 1.
Then comes a big final weekend.
Texas music icon Pat Green returns Friday, October 2. Breakout country artist Vincent Mason takes the stage Saturday, October 3, and legendary Texas singer-songwriter Gary P. Nunn closes the 90th Fair on Sunday, October 4.
Music isn't limited to the Main Stage. J. Paul Jr. & The Zydeco Nubreeds, Southern County Line, Los Rangerz, and Horizon will keep Music Row moving on the weekends.
From Ranch Rodeo to PRCA Action
The music may fill the stages, but the arena will have plenty of action of its own.
Rodeo remains an important part of the Fort Bend County Fair experience, and the 90th anniversary brings a mix of returning favorites and new events. The Ranch Rodeo returns, while new bull riding and bull fighting add another level of energy to the schedule. Ladies’ Breakaway Roping, Team Roping, and an Invitational Calf Roping are all part of the schedule.
The final weekend — October 2, 3, and 4 — brings professional rodeo action to the arena with the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, where competitors will be chasing more than a win at Fort Bend. Winners will earn a spot to compete at RodeoHouston.
This is another example of the Fair's anniversary theme in action: support rodeo, support the athletes, and continue collaborating with partners like RodeoHouston.
A special salute to our military
Friday, October 2, will carry special meaning as the Fort Bend County Fair hosts Armed Forces Appreciation Day, a heartfelt celebration honoring the courageous men and women who serve in the United States military branches.
The recognition includes active-duty personnel, veterans, and their families representing the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Space Force, and Coast Guard.
Military members, veterans, and their immediate families will receive free admission from 3-7 pm at Gate #1. Guests should present a valid Military ID, Veteran ID, or DD214 for entry.
As an additional thank you, the first 500 military guests will receive a complimentary barbecue meal ticket — a small token of appreciation from the Fort Bend County Fair community.
The salute comes on a big Friday night at the Fair, with PRCA rodeo action and Pat Green helping make October 2 one of the signature nights of the 90th anniversary celebration.
A Fair designed for everyone
Among the experiences available onsite this year is the Sensory Calm Down Corral, a free space specially designed for friends with autism, sensory processing differences, and other intellectual or developmental needs.
The Calm Down Corral provides a quiet, safe place away from the sights and sounds of the midway, where guests can relax, recharge, and return to enjoying their Fair experience when they are ready.
The space includes noise-reducing headphones, fidget toys and weighted items, sensory equipment, communication tools, and volunteers ready to help.
It's a relatively quiet space within a very busy Fair — but an important part of making the celebration more welcoming and accessible. The Mobile Sensory Trailer will also be onsite at several scheduled fair events, including the Old 300 Horse Show and the Exceptional Rodeo.
More than a concert or rodeo ticket
Part of the Fort Bend County Fair visit has always been discovering what is around the next corner.
A Fair admission ticket opens the door to much more than the day's concert or rodeo. Fairgoers can spend time exploring food and shopping vendors, the Wine Room and the Carnival, along with exhibits, attractions, and activities throughout the grounds. Admission includes the day's scheduled concert and, when scheduled, rodeo seating.
And on Wednesday, September 30, Sip & Shop returns, combining shopping and socializing for an event that has become a popular midweek Fair tradition.
Whether someone comes for the barbecue, the rodeo, a favorite artist, carnival rides, shopping, or simply a night out with family and friends, there is a different way to experience the Fair every day.
90 years — and still growing
A 90th anniversary naturally invites people to look back. But the Fort Bend County Fair is also using the milestone to look ahead. Joel Rose, the Fair’s new manager, will lead his team through his inaugural year at the helm.
For nearly a century, the Fair has invested in young people through agriculture, education, scholarships, competition, and leadership opportunities. That mission is still at the center of the organization. Over the past decade alone, the Fair Association has awarded more than $2 million in scholarships, while the 2025 youth auctions generated $1.4 million. This year will welcome over 400 4H and FFA kids, 10 livestock shows, and 500-plus livestock entries.
New junior contest opportunities, new arena events, and expanded experiences are being added while the traditions generations know and love remain.
That balance may be the best way to describe the 90th Fort Bend County Fair.
The barbecue pits will still smoke. The livestock barns will still be filled with young exhibitors. Cowboys will still ride into the arena. Music will still fill the Fairgrounds. Families will still line Highway 90A for the parade. And another generation of children will walk through the gates and begin making Fair memories of their own.
That's 90 years strong — honoring the past, growing the future, and celebrating everything that makes the Fort Bend County Fair a Fort Bend County tradition.