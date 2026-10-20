let it rain
Cirque du Soleil splashes down in Houston with Mexico-inspired show
Acrobatic circus troupe Cirque du Soleil is returning to Houston next spring. The company will present Luzia at Sam Houston Race Park from March 20-May 9, 2027.
Inspired by the landscapes and culture of Mexico, the name “Luzia” combines the sound of “luz” and “lluvia” — Spanish for light and rain, respectively — two elements at the heart of the production. Indeed, Luzia is Cirque du Soleil’s only big top touring show that includes flowing water in the production.
During the show, artists will spin through pouring rain, and an aerialist will fly above a cascading shower. Other scenes include hoop divers moving between giant moving treadmills and various other performers impressing audiences with their physical prowess.
Since its world premiere in 2016, more than 5 million people have seen the show, including a Houston run in 2019.
While the artistry is impressive, so too is the engineering. According to the Luzia technical information, the stage floor has 94,657 holes through which the water drains into a 3,500-liter basin. To protect the performers’ health, the water is filtered and disinfected daily.
Club Cirque members and waitlist pre-sale begins Monday, October 26. The general on sale begins Monday, November 2. For more information, visit the Cirque du Soleil website.