Weekend Event Planner
Here are the top 14 things to do in Houston this Fourth of July weekend
It’s Fourth of July weekend (aka America’s 250th), which means fireworks displays will be happening all over the Houston area.
You’ll have many chances to get into the patriotic spirit this weekend, as concerts, fancy soirees, and even an immersive gaming experience will be Independence Day-themed. In addition, this weekend offers exciting new stage productions, a couple of film screenings, and an Outlaw Music Festival starring one of Beyonce’s pals.
Thursday, July 2
Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston presents “We, The Kids” mural unveiling
In celebration of America's 250th birthday, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Houston (BGCGH) members will join Houston artist Kimmie Gillespie to create "We, The Kids," a 300-foot-by-50-foot, painted American flag mural at BGCGH headquarters. After the mural is painted on Wednesday, the public unveiling of the completed mural will take place the next day. Public officials are invited, along with community members, to sign the mural. 10 am.
The Catastrophic Theatre presents Tamarie's Greatest Hits, Volume 3
Tamarie Cooper gives Houston another wholly original, full-scale musical this summer, featuring wildly irreverent scripts, riotously funny songs, wackadoodle dances, large casts of quadruple-threat performers, a small but mighty band, and, of course, Houston’s own Carol Burnett, Lucille Ball, and Bugs Bunny rolled into one. This greatest-hits show features the best moments, with a ridiculous new script and a couple new songs. Through Saturday, August 1. 7:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 2:30 pm Sunday).
Kam Franklin in concert
The Suffers frontwoman (and H-Town gal) Kam Franklin will drop her debut solo album, titled Land of the Neon Sun, on Friday, August 28. Co-produced by Franklin with Margo Price and featuring collaborations with Kevin Morby and Jackie Venson, this 12-song joyride embraces experimentation, individuality, and vulnerability. Franklin is currently on a solo tour, giving live audiences a taste of the new album. She’ll be right here this weekend, doing a show at Shoeshine Charley’s Big Top Lounge in Midtown. 8 pm.
Friday, July 3
Activate presents Fourth of July Weekend
For those looking to celebrate America’s 250th in an active, energetic, and air-conditioned environment, the Activate locations in Katy and The Woodlands are offering special promotions on Friday and Saturday. Activate is an immersive, high-tech gaming experience where families and friends of all ages can compete and challenge their physical and mental agility across a variety of games. Game rooms will also come with patriotic-themed lighting and a Stars & Stripes playlist. Wear red, white, and blue for a 25 percent discount. 10 am.
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston presents Bend It Like Beckham
The MFAH will close its World Cup-related, soccer-centric film series with this global smash hit from 2002. The British comedy follows two young women from different cultural backgrounds (breakout stars Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley) as they pursue their dreams to become professional soccer players over their parents’ objections. Jonathan Rhys Meyers also stars in this perfect accompaniment to this soccer-obsessed moment. 6 pm.
River Oaks Theatre presents Gaslit
In Gaslit, which will begin a theatrical run at River Oaks Theatre this weekend, award-winning actor and activist Jane Fonda embarks on a road trip through Texas oil fields and Gulf Coast communities, meeting the people who are fighting back against the oil and gas extraction boom. The Friday screening will feature a post-screening Q&A with filmmaker Katie Camosy. 7 pm.
Houston Symphony presents Star-Spangled Salute
The Houston Symphony will celebrate Independence Day with its annual “Star-Spangled Salute,” featuring patriotic fan-favorites like the “1812 Overture,” “The Stars and Stripes Forever,” and “America the Beautiful.” The Star-Spangled Salute is one of the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion's longest-standing traditions, a completely free night of patriotic tunes, lovely lawn vibes, and many memories. 8 pm.
Saturday, July 4
Houston Museum of African American Culture presents Juneteenth Rewind
Still miss the fun you had during Juneteenth last month? Visit the Houston Museum of African American Culture as it continues honoring the stories, artistry, and legacy of Juneteenth through a day of community, creativity, and culture. Visitors can explore its current Bayou City Stewards: America From Our Perspective exhibition, participate in the community project, and shop at the vendor market. 11 am.
Chardon French Bistro presents World Cup Watch Party
Celebrate the Fourth at Chardon with a World Cup Round of 16 watch party, with France taking on Paraguay. The game marks a rematch of the memorable 1998 Round of 16 meeting between the two nations, making it a must-watch for soccer fans and supporters of Les Bleus. To celebrate both the World Cup and America's 250th birthday, Chardon will serve all-American hot dogs, its signature sweet crêpes, and $2.50 Lone Star beers during the watch party. Happy hour will also continue through the end of the game. 3 pm.
Freedom Over Texas
Freedom Over Texas has become Houston’s annual, signature July 4th celebration, with an average of 50,000 people in attendance and is televised live in Houston. This year’s festivities include performances by Keith Urban, Collective Soul, and Los Lonely Boys, with six hours of festivities capped off with a musically choreographed, “Texas-sized” fireworks finale. A percentage of food and beverage sales will be donated to the Houston Food Bank. 3 pm.
Liberty & Lux
This special event serves as the official fundraising launch for a transformative public art initiative, benefiting Street Art for Mankind. As fireworks illuminate the city, get ready for an elevated experience featuring an open bar, chef-curated hors d'oeuvres, live music, a DJ, and breathtaking 360-degree views of Houston's Independence Day celebrations from the venue's 12th floor pool deck. 6 pm.
Sunday, July 5
The DeLUXE Theater presents Outside 4 Reel
The historic Fifth Ward venue the DeLUXE Theater will celebrate the legacy of film at the theater with a day full of, as they call it, “1995 block party vibes.” The community festival will feature family-friendly activities, food trucks, local vendors, and a double film screening of A Goofy Movie and Bad Boys. Plenty of shade, water, and fans will help keep everybody cool. Noon.
A.D. Players presents Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat — one of two biblical musicals Brit stage legends Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber dropped in the ‘70s (of course, Jesus Christ Superstar is the other one) — is a vibrant, high-energy musical about Joseph, a dreamer betrayed by his brothers and sold into slavery. From prison to Pharaoh’s palace, his faith is tested, but destiny awaits. It’s a story of hope, perseverance, and the power of dreams — told in the most exciting way possible. Through Sunday, July 19. 2 pm.
Outlaw Music Festival
The 2026 Outlaw Music Festival has been touring the country, continuing its tradition of presenting country, western, and Americana music from outlaw-country stars. The fest will feature performances by Texas icon Willie Nelson & Family, Wilco, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson, Stephen Wilson Jr., Margo Price, and Lily Meola. 2 pm.