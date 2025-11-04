Concert News
Hard rock legends AC/DC thunder into Houston on 2026 stadium tour
Rock legends AC/DC will make two Texas stops as part of their 2026 Power Up Tour. They are:
- Friday, July 24, at the Alamodome in San Antonio
- Monday, August 31, at NRG Stadium in Houston
The 21-date tour will see the Australia-based band travel across the entire Western Hemisphere with an itinerary that begins in São Paulo, Brazil on February 24 and concludes in Philadelphia on September 29.
Nominally, the tour is in support of the group’s 2020 album Power Up, but fans can expect a setlist that includes many of the band’s signature classics, including “Thunderstruck,” “You Shook Me All Night Long,” and “Back in Black.” Speaking of Back in Black, it is the highest selling album by a band of all time and third highest selling overall, topped only by The Eagles’ Their Greatest Hits (1971-1975) and Michael Jackson’s Thriller.
Overall, the group — Angus Young on lead guitar, vocalist Brian Johnson, rhythm guitarist Stevie Young, drummer Matt Laug, and bass player Chris Chaney — has sold more than 200 million albums worldwide and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2003.
Tickets for both shows go on sale at 10 am on Friday, November 7. For links and more information, visit acdc.com.
AC/DC Power Up Tour Dates:
Tue Feb 24 São Paulo, BR Estádio do MorumBIS
Wed Mar 11 Santiago, CL Parque Estadio Nacional
Mon Mar 23 Buenos Aires, AR Estadio River Plate
Tue Apr 7 Mexico City, MX Estadio GNP Seguros
Sat Jul 11 Charlotte, NC Bank of America Stadium
Wed Jul 15 Columbus, OH Ohio Stadium
Sun Jul 19 Madison, WI Camp Randall Stadium
Fri Jul 24 San Antonio, TX Alamodome
Tue Jul 28 Denver, CO* Empower Field at Mile High
Sat Aug 01 Las Vegas, NV* Allegiant Stadium
Wed Aug 05 San Francisco, CA Levi's Stadium
Sun Aug 09 Edmonton, AB Commonwealth Stadium
Thu Aug 13 Vancouver, BC BC Place
Thu Aug 27 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Mon Aug 31 Houston, TX NRG Stadium
Fri Sep 04 South Bend, IN Notre Dame Stadium
Tue Sep 08 St. Louis, MO The Dome at America's Center
Sat Sep 12 Montreal, QC Parc Jean-Drapeau
Wed Sep 16 Toronto, ON Rogers Stadium
Fri Sep 25 East Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium
Tue Sep 29 Philadelphia, PA* Lincoln Financial Field