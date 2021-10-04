K-pop sensations take over Houston in energetic Korean Festival

K-pop fans, rejoice!

As the music world awakes from its long slumber, artists are back on the road, including many of the Korean pop acts that took over the cultural zeitgeist in the late 2010s.

A few of those acts will be visiting Houston, performing at the Korean Festival Houston hosted by the Korean American Society of Houston at White Oak Music Hall on October 23.

K-pop is often defined by handsome young men with off-the-wall, brightly dyed hair styles, singing and dancing much like the Backstreet Boys and N’Sync boy bands of yesteryear. The genre took over the world on the strength of fervent fans of all nationalities and languages, most notably with the multi-million album selling group, BTS, that was seemingly everywhere, appearing on The Grammy Awards broadcast and Saturday Night Live.

One of the very last shows in the Bayou City before the world shut down in 2020 was a well-received concert by K-pop stars NCT 127. If a K-pop band can play a rodeo in one of the biggest Texas cities, something big is happening in youth culture.

Those featured at Korean Festival Houston include K-pop sensations MUSTB and Korean hip-hop artists B.K., DH., RAVE, OSIX, and Swift, who comprise the supergroup, Vision Music. The event will also showcase the winner of the 2021 K-pop World Festival Houston preliminary, local K-pop dance group, Synergy.

Put on those dancing shoes and get ready to express your inner K-pop star with random dance challenges throughout the evening - think of it as a live version of the popular arcade game, Dance Dance Revolution. An exclusive fan meet prior to the concert will also be available. Local Korean food truck Seoulside Wings will be on hand to serve up their savory, acclaimed menu.

The show is put on by the Korean American Society of Houston, a “non-profit organization dedicated to promoting cultural diversity in Houston, empowering young leaders, and bridging the Korean-American community and the Houston community at-large,” according to a press release. The event is funded in part by the Consulate General of the Republic of Korea and the City of Houston through the Houston Arts Alliance.

Tickets start at $39 plus fees. Doors open at 6 pm. Masks must be worn for entrance and must remain on throughout the evening. For more information, please visit the Korean Festival Houston website.