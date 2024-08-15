spinning success
New East End vinyl plant presses affordable records for Houston bands
Houston bands looking to get their albums on vinyl now have an excellent local source: 610 Record Manufacturing.
“Houston has an incredible music history that has had a huge impact on music of all genres,” said owner/operator Joel Hoyle. “We’re proud to plant our roots in the city that gave the world legendary artists such as Lightnin’ Hopkins, ZZ Top, Robert Glasper, and, of course, Beyoncé/Destiny’s Child, DJ Screw, and La Mafia. And that’s just scratching the surface.”
Sharp-eyed scenesters will recognize Hoyle from his long music career in the city with bands like Slow Future and Fired for Walking. Having been in and around the Houston music industry since the 1990s, it’s little surprise he knows what bands need now is access to affordable vinyl production.
“Music has always been a big part of my life, so I love supporting others in the industry. I remember what it was like starting out, so our minimum order is just 100 records. Even if things go gangbusters, I’ll always remain committed to keeping a low minimum order because helping musicians is something that really matters to me.”
Located in the East End Makers Hub, 610 offers a pretty good deal. Bands can get a basic vinyl record (black disc, full-color sleeve) for about $10 each. Selling them for $20 at the merch table (pretty standard for an indie band these days) nets a 50 percent profit.
To set up the pressing, bands need to have a properly mastered recording that is tailored for vinyl, full digital images for the sleeves, and a 50 percent deposit. All customers can listen to a test record before they pay the final balance.
610 also has a fairly low minimum order of 100 records, which makes them even more affordable. The turnaround production time is 8-10 weeks. Currently, they don’t offer other colors of vinyl or more elaborate packaging, as Hoyle says he wants to make sure the quality is as close to perfect as possible.
Having access to quick, affordable vinyl pressing is essential for up-and-coming bands. While the vast majority of music in 2024 is consumed digitally, record sales were a $1.3 billion industry in 2023. Vinyl also represents one of the few ways for bands to actually make money off music sales, as revenue from streaming services remains extremely low for the average artist.
Vinyl records also offer one of the most important aspects of a show: a tangible reminder of the experience. For a local band, putting something like a record or a t-shirt into the hands of people who just watched a concert helps build the fanbase needed to progress.
“People choose to work with us because we understand the emotional and financial importance of records,” says Hoyle. “We are musicians, so we know the grind and speak the language. We also maintain clear communication throughout the order process.”