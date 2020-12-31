Here are the top 6 things to do in Houston this weekend

It's New Year's weekend, and we're ready to bid farewell to this hellish year that is 2020 and move on to 2021. Some are opting to stay home given the pandemic, while others are getting dolled up to hit some of the hot New Year's Eve events happening around town (see them all here). Foodies can check out our ultimate guide to New Year's Eve and New Year's Day dining in Houston here.

However you choose to spend your 31st, we wish you a safe and happy New Year. Here are some best bets for your weekend.

Thursday, December 31

DeRay Davis at Improv Houston

Every now and again, we think about how much of an impressive career DeRay Davis has. Here is a Chicago comic who started out doing appearances on BET's ComicView. Then, he went on to be a regular on Nick Cannon's Wild n' Out and do bit roles in movies and TV shows. Then, he had this interesting run where he hosted the game shows Joking Off, Mind of a Man, and Hip Hop Squares. Now, he's gonna bring in the New Year right here in H-Town. 8 and 10:30 pm (8 pm Friday; 7 and 9:30 pm Saturday and 6 pm Sunday).

Friday, January 1

B.B. Lemon Presents New Year's Day Hangover Cure Brunch

For those who are gonna get hella drunk on Thursday night — because this hellish year is about to be over, of course — and are ready to spend New Year's Day gorging on food to get rid of the hellish hangover you're anticipating, B.B. Lemon has got you covered with this brunch. Guests can recover and rehydrate with food, cocktails, and live music by DJ G-Fun. There will also be a black-eyed peas and greens special to ensure health, wealth, and prosperity in the New Year. 11 am.

Superman: The Movie at Moonstruck Drive-In

This weekend, the Moonstruck Drive-In will have multiple screenings of Wonder Woman 1984, the latest, big-budget superhero extravaganza that has already been getting negative responses ever since it debuted on HBO Max last week. Thankfully, Moonstruck will also screen the 1978, big-screen debut of the Man of Steel, with the late, great Christopher Reeve as Superman and Clark Kent, with Marlon Brando as his old man Jor-El, and Gene Hackman as longtime foe Lex Luthor. 10:15 pm.

Saturday, January 2

Kate Mulholland Opening Reception at G-Spot Gallery

Raised between Rust Belt and the Cotton Belt, Ohio native Kate Mulholland draws from personal experiences and visuals within these urban landscapes' neglect and decay. Her techniques and methods expose different stages of paintings, revealing layers that echo the geological past. This exhibit, which will be shown at G-Spot — located in the heart of Houston's Heights Historical District — includes work conceived during Hurricane Harvey and made through the pandemic. 6 pm.

The Waxx Museum

Anyone who remembers the good ol' days of the Waxx Museum/Club Waxx, the downtown Houston spot that used to house many a hip-hop show/party, will definitely be psyched to see that many of the DJs who used to play that venue are coming together to do an virtual, post-NYE party. We got all the usual suspects: DJ Comp 1, BBC (aka B-Boy Craig), Soul Tower 606, Audio 3, and DJ Chello. All these guys will be waiting for you to show up and party like it's 1998! 9 pm.

Sunday, January 3

Screwed Up Sunday at Millie's Ole View

We should never forget that Houston is still DJ Screw country, and this urban farmers market (to be held at family-operated beer bar Millie's Ole View) is out to attract those who still have love for the late, great DJ and his screwed-and-chopped brand of music. Sergio Martinez will be the featured artist, and there will also be "upbeat street food from the soul" from Chef J. Also look for Trap Sauce providing the michelada mix and the folks at The Kulture Smoke Shop selling their merchandise. Noon.