The Eagles swoop into Houston with surprise third show at Toyota Center

One of the world's most successful rock bands is coming to Houston for one of those crazy nights. The Eagles are bringing their Hotel California tour to the Toyota Center on Saturday, May 14, 2022.

As its name implies, the concert will feature the band performing all of the tracks of their legendary album Hotel California complete with an orchestra and choir. In addition, they'll also take it to the limit with a set of their greatest hits. The show is the Eagles' first trip to Houston since 2020.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am on Friday, January 7, 2022 via the Toyota Center website. Presales, including VIP packages that offer premium seats, merchandise, and parking, begin at 10 am on Thursday, January 6, 2022. Check Eagles.com for all the details.

The band — comprised of Don Henley, Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Deacon Frey, and Vince Gill — aren't exactly the new kids in town. They have a lot of hits.

The Eagles are the best-selling act of the '70s and have sold over 150 million albums. Hotel California is the third best-selling U.S. album of all time with 26 million copies sold. The band's Their Greatest Hits 1971-1977 ranks as the top selling album of all time with 39 million copies sold.

The nine-city Hotel California tour kicks off in Savannah, GA on Saturday, February 19. In addition to Houston, they'll also play two nights at Austin's Moody Center on May 19 and 20, 2022.