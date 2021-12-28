Gigantic dinosaurs and dragons stomp into downtown on nationwide tour

Those who've ever wanted to get up close and personal with a T-Rex, triceratops, or check out the wingspan on a dragon should look no further than the touring exhibit Dino & Dragon Stroll.

The new touring experience stomps into town January 1 and 2, 2022 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. The exhibit is making its way across North America; this is its first visit to H-Town.

Boasting the largest creatures among shows of this kind, the event promises some dinos and dragons that stand 28 feet tall and are 60 feet long. Look for prehistoric dinosaurs from the Triassic, Jurassic, and Cretaceous periods, plus fantastical dragons.

The creatures are sure to look alive with their moving heads, necks, tails, wings, eyes blinking, and mouths that open and close. Other cool details include breathing movements, synchronized sounds, and roars. Guests get to walk through the experience, giving them the feel of traveling back in time to when these giant creatures roamed the Earth — or, in the case of the dragons, wandering through a fantasy come to life.

This family friendly, stroll-at-your-own-pace experience features encounters with a T-Rex, a triceratops — and baby — a velociraptor, stegosaurus, and more, along with a selection of large, serpentine, winged, horned and legendary fire breathing dragons.

At every stop on its tour, Dino & Dragon Stroll teams up with a local food bank/pantry as part of its “Stomp Out Hunger” initiative. Here, it's partnered with the Houston Food Bank. Guests can bring food donations to the exhibit. They'll be distributed to those in need.

Tickets are $17.99 plus service fees, and are only availed to purchase online, in advance. Timed entry is every half hour from 10 am to 5 pm on Saturday and 10 am to 4 pm on Sunday.