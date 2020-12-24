Here are the top 6 things to do in Houston this Christmas weekend

Christmas weekend generally involves watching movies, returning gifts, and visiting friends. For those feeling a little adventurous, several events are vying for your participation, especially boozy affairs.

Here are your best bets for a holly, jolly weekend. Happy holidays!

Thursday, December 24

Drink the Tree at The Rustic

Here's an interesting way to drink away the holidays. Guests can "drink the tree" by choosing from an assortment of beers (including beers from the Karbach Brewing Co. family — Hopadillo, Love Street, Crawford Bock — which will be also offered as ornaments) on The Rustic’s original, beer-bottle Christmas tree. The full menu will be available until close, which means you can get wasted right up into early Christmas morning. There will also be live music. 11 am.

Friday, December 25

Return to Rumplemas: A Christmas Mistake at Neil's Bahr

In the past, we've written about how Neil's Bahr tends to have a Christmas get-together that always sounds weird, yet intriguing. We just might head out to their annual holiday soiree, especially since they're serving something called rumple. Now, is that a rumplesnugger, a Rumple Minze or something else entirely? Whatever it is, it's gonna be $4 a glass. Man, something tells me we'll have a holly, jolly Christmas when we'll get a bunch of those inside us. 7 pm.

The "What You Get for Christmas?!?" Show

With everything that has gone on this year, just going somewhere and getting a good laugh sounds quite pleasing. If you're looking for that, then this Christmas comedy show is here for you. Host Brandon "Bigbaby" Green will introduce several comedians that are out to make you laugh this holiday season, including Stacy Anderson, Shabazplaytime Ward, and Lil Darrel the Comedian. There will also be a full kitchen and bar and special celebrity guests. 8:30 pm.

Saturday, December 26

Say Goodbye to Our Pappy! at Eight Row Flint

Now in its fifth year, Eight Row Flint will be getting rid of its entire allocation of Pappy Van Winkle's Family Reserve bourbon whiskey by handing out free glasses to whoever wants it. But they are enforcing some rules this time around: Social distancing will be taken very seriously, masks must be worn at all times unless in your seat or downing your Pappy and there is a limit of one Pappy per person (they want to spread the Pappy love around). 11 am.

12th Annual Whiskey Brothers Christmas Ball

So, from what we're quoting online, the Whiskey Brothers are four guys from Texas who are hell bent on not just voicing their opinions, but having a great time in the process. And they're also in the twelfth year of holding their annual Christmas ball at the Secret Group. This abrasive, irreverent and hilarious Yuletide tradition is back for one socially-distanced evening. So, get ready for an unforgettable night of whiskey, mayhem and jokes. 7:30 pm.

Sunday, December 27

Dumb and Dumber at the Drive-In at Eado

Here's a question: Since there is always debate during this time of year on what constitutes as a Christmas movie, is Dumb and Dumber a Christmas movie? It came out in December of 1994. And there is the whole thing where Jim Carrey plays a character named Lloyd Christmas. Well, if you think the movie is holiday-worthy or not, there will be a community screening of it at the Drive-In at Eado this weekend. You can watch Carrey and co-star Jeff Daniels go full-on stupid on the big screen. 8:45 pm.