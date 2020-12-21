KHOU back on the air for Houston AT&T subscribers after surprise agreement

Houston Texans fans were treated to an early holiday gift on Sunday, December 20. After a long, agonizing blackout, KHOU (Channel 11) was restored on AT&T U-verse just in time for Sunday’s Texans battle with the Indianapolis Colts. It also meant football fans could delight in the highly anticipated matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs.

The restoration comes after a somewhat surprise agreement between Tegna (which owns KHOU) and AT&T on December 20. The deal means the two companies have “have entered into a new multi-year retransmission consent agreement to provide TEGNA-owned local broadcast stations to customers of AT&T’s video platforms across the country,” per a press release.

Essentially, NCIS, The Price Is Right, and are back on for Houston, after an interruption that infuriated some 17.8 million pay TV subscribers across AT&T services, according to the Leichtman Research Group.

“AT&T and TEGNA regret any inconvenience to their customers and viewers and thank them for their patience,” the companies apologized in a joint statement.

Indeed, it was an inconvenience for local fans of CBS content. The standoff lasted for weeks, affecting viewers in Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, Denver, Indianapolis, Minneapolis, New Orleans, Phoenix, Seattle, and other major cities.

Terms of the agreement were not disclosed by either party.

So, AT&T users, no need for that clever hack to watch your KHOU. And for local weather fans, your daily dose of Chita Craft every weekday morning is back.