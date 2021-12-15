New Disney and Pixar-themed mini-golf pop-up swings into Discovery Green

Houston is famous for its year-round golf weather — and that goes equally for mini-golf. Perfect timing, then, for a new putt/mini-golf experience to roll into Houston. Pixar Putt will open Friday, December 17 at the Sarofim Picnic Lawn at Discovery Green (1500 McKinney St.).

As the name implies, the pop-up experience is made up of 18 interactive holes inspired by the stories, characters, and icons from some of Disney and Pixar's most beloved films. The holes feature themes from Toy Story, The Incredibles, Monsters, Inc., Finding Nemo, Coco, A Bug's Life, Wall-E, and Inside Out.

The movie-themed pop-up swings into Houston after a four-month run in New York City and through March 20, 2022 — which should allow for perfect springtime weather.

While kids of all ages are invited to shoot their best shot, the pop-up event will host Pixar Putt After Dark evening sessions for those aged 18 and up every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from 7-10pm.

Those looking for a last-minute office holiday party or outing should note that Pixar Putt is also available to private and corporate groups.

With COVID safety still a concern, the putt-putt’s measures include capped player numbers on the course, physical distancing measures in queues and on course; sanitizer stations onsite; and daily sanitizing of all golfing equipment between users for every session, a press release notes.

Current hours are Monday–Friday, 3pm-10pm (last entry at 8:30 pm); and Saturday and Sunday, 10am-10pm (last entry at 8:30 pm). Special holiday hours (December 20–December 30) run 10am-10pm. For some added holiday fun, the course will be open for limited hours on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day.

Advance tickets are highly recommended and can be found online.