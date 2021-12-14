Houston-themed holiday IG-worthy wonderland pops up in Rice Village

The weather might be a tad frightful (thanks, humidity!), but locals who want to snap some delightful holiday photos for home or Instagram are in luck. The H-Town Christmas Countdown in Rice Village (2501 Rice Blvd.) boasts a festive 10,000-square-foot winter wonderland dedicated to all things Houston, Christmas, and holiday movies.

Running now through December 23, the pop-up features 15 larger-than-life Christmas and holiday movie sets — think favorites such as A Christmas Story, Home Alone, and Elf.

Created by the masterminds behind last season’s popular Hou-Ville exhibit, the experience also allows visitors to snap memorable pics with an “H-Town Grinch,” Santa in a giant sleigh, a sugar plum fairy, more holiday faves.

Other photo ops include Grinch Mountain, the “Spaghetti Sunday” breakfast scene from Elf, the unforgettable “Major Award” leg lamp from A Christmas Story, and 12 other festive holiday sets with oversized props, faux snow, and family activities from an H-Town themed Gingerbread Playground to the North Pole Post Office where kids can write their own letters to Santa, per a release.

For some added H-town color, the pop-up includes massive murals spray painted by Houston artist Franky Cardona. Standouts include tributes to our beloved celebs such as Selena, Megan Thee Stallion, Paul Wall, and Jose Altuve. A Mattress Mack cameo in the Home Alone classic close-up starring Kevin might just make the perfect Houston holiday card.

As they stroll through the pop-up, guests can sip on free hot cocoa from Jackson’s Brew Coffee, which will also offer up a coffee station with holiday pastries available daily. Visitors can also look for a gift shop with souvenirs, local specialty goods.

A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales and merchandise from the pop-up will be donated to local schools and charities, a release notes, making spirits bright, indeed.

---

The H-Town Christmas Countdown pop-up in Rice Village; 2501 Rice Blvd. Hours are Tuesday-Thursday from 4:30 pm-10 pm and Friday-Sunday from 10:30 am-10 pm. Tickets start at $15 on weekdays and $20 on weekends. Each session lasts 90 minutes with a break to sanitize. For more information, visit the official site.