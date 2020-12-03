Here are the top 8 things to do in Houston this weekend

The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is behind us (hope you had a great one) and now it's on to the Christmas season. Not surprisingly, some Yuletide offering have popped up this weekend. Look for theatrical story time and a journey to a Houston-fied Whoville Christmas village.

It wouldn't be the holidays without a lighting bash, this one's a Mayor's "spectacular" celebrating 101 years of holiday cheer. Get warmed up at gumbo cookoff, and do something kind for others with our CultureMap/Frost Bank holiday drop-off. Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, December 3

4th Wall Theatre Company presents Holiday Story Time

Every Thursday this month, this virtual series will have Houston actors reading from several, lesser-known Christmas stories. It kicks off with two O. Henry favorites, with Eboni Bell reading The Gift of the Magi and Juan Sebastián Cruz reading A Chaparral Christmas Gift. Each episode will also feature a special appearance from the big man himself — that’s right, Santa Claus! — reminding viewers of the importance of kindness and generosity. 7:30 pm.

Kings Harbor presents Movies Under The Moon: Holiday Edition

Start off this weekend on a very Seussical note. First, you can check out Hou-Ville, a brand-new, immersive holiday exhibit that puts an H-Town spin on Dr. Seuss’ iconic Christmas village of Whoville. After that, you can head over to Kings Harbor, where they will be kicking off Movies Under the Moon: Holiday Edition with a screening of Ron Howard's 2000 adaptation of How the Grinch Stole Christmas, starring Jim Carrey as the Grinch. 7:30 pm.

Friday, December 4

The John Cooper School presents 16th Annual Signatures Author Series with Jesmyn Ward

Held at the Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel & Convention Center, this author series will feature Jesmyn Ward, author of Sing, Unburied, Sing. Ward is a two-time National Book Award winner and bestselling author. The event also features visiting authors, book signings, a VIP reception, and an auction of an item signed by the author. A portion of the proceeds from the event will go to a local literacy organization. 10 am.

Kinder HSPVA presents MusicFest

HSPVA Friends, the non-profit organization that supports Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts (Kinder HSPVA), is going virtual for its second-annual MusicFest, benefiting the Kinder HSPVA Music Departments. This year's fest will be a 24-hour livestream event, featuring performances by current students, faculty and alumni, as well as archival materials from past Kinder HSPVA music concerts and recitals. 6 pm.

Saturday, December 5

CultureMap and Frost Bank presents Donation Drop-off

Allow us to shout-out something we here at CultureMap are proud to be a part of: CultureMap and Frost Bank will present a donation drop-off, benefitting Kids' Meals. When you bring five or more donation items, you'll receive a $10 Frost It Forward card (while supplies last) as yet another opportunity to spread generosity and the power of optimism. People who donate will also get the chance to win a special grand prize of a one-night stay at Hotel Alessandra, with valet and two drinks in Bardot. 10 am.

Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular – 101 Years of Holiday Cheer

It looks like the holidays will begin on a soulful note, as Mayor Sylvester Turner and Reliant will kick off the holiday season with the Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular via livestreaming and broadcast. Headlining will be Robert Glasper, Ledisi, and American Idol’s Laci Kaye Booth. Houston’s Break Free Hip Hop School, International Voices Choir, and the Houston Ballet will also join local and regional favorites for virtual appearances and throw-back tributes. 6:30 pm.

Sunday, December 6

Bobcat Teddy's 3rd Annual Gumbo Cook-off

Enjoy some good gumbo (and free drinks) as Bobcat Teddy's Ice House hosts its third-annual gumbo cook-off. For only $5, guests will receive a wristband that provides you with all-you-can-eat gumbo and the chance to vote on your favorite gumbo. There will also be a food drive where, for every non-perishable item that’s donated, people will receive a raffle ticket to win prizes from a selection of cool items donated from breweries and liquor vendors. 1 pm.

A.D. Players presents An Evening of Dueling Pianos and Christmas Carols with Patrick Thomas & John-Mark McGaha

Call it a battle of the tickled ivories: The Voice finalist Patrick Thomas and John-Mark McGaha, who recently wowed audiences with his Stevie Wonder tribute show, will be spending the evening dueling on pianos. This free, virtual event will be filled with amazing music, including some of your favorite Christmas songs. The audience can also submit requests in real time, and the whole thing will culminate in a good old-fashioned, Christmas carol sing-along. 6:30 pm.