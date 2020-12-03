Rooftop Cinema Club's newest drive-in theater revs up in EaDo

Since the Drive-in at Sawyer Yards put the brakes on its operation in November, fans of the buzzy movie experience have wondered where the movie experience would pop up next.

Now, Rooftop Cinema Club, which owns and operates the drive-in, has revealed its new location. The Drive-In at EaDo will, as the name implies, be held in East Downtown with screenings starting December 5 at 2300 Runnels St. The Rooftop operation will take over for another well-known drive-in, Space City Shows.

With December serving as a preview of the new venue, movie-goers can take advantage of soft-launch pricing throughout the month, starting with a weekend of drive-in favorites and holiday classics such as Love Actually, Home Alone, and Last Holiday. Renovations will be completed in January, according to a press release.

Tickets for the December screenings are on sale now online.

Movies will be projected onto a 40-foot screen facing rows of cars parked 10 feet apart. The audio will be broadcast over an FM radio signal. Guests can purchase concessions, food, and beverages completely contact-free through their mobile devices, including from local food trucks The Burger Joint and El Patio. Restrooms and sanitation solutions will be available on site, and staff will be in masks, per a release.

Soft-launch prices range from $18–27 per vehicle, depending on occupancy and screening day. Children three and under will not count as vehicle occupants. Parking spots are first-come-first-serve, and guests will be escorted by ushers once they arrive. Attendees will be required to wear masks when not in their car.

Soft-launch ticket prices are:

Weekend (Friday – Sunday)

The Movie Buddy $22 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $27 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Weekday (Monday – Thursday)

The Movie Buddy $18 – reserves one vehicle for up to two guests

The Movie Squad $24 – reserves one vehicle for three or more guests

Meanwhile, Community Screenings at the EaDo location will take place during the second screening every Sunday. Tickets will cost only $5 per vehicle, regardless of occupancy. Ticket proceeds will benefit the Houston Food Bank. Guests will also find a donation box onsite to drop off any food items for the food bank.

Here is the screening lineup for December:

December 5: Love Actually

December 6: Home Alone; Last Holiday

December 7: The Wiz; Die Hard

December 8: Elf; National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

December 9: CLOSED

December 10: The Nightmare Before Christmas; Home Alone

December 11: The Polar Express; Friday After Next

December 12: How the Grinch Stole Christmas; National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

December 13: A Christmas Story; Bridget Jones Diary

December 14: Home Alone; The Best Man Holiday

December 15: Elf; Love Actually

December 16: The Grinch; Die Hard

December 17: The Nightmare Before Christmas; A Madea Christmas

December 18: Home Alone; Home Alone 2: Lost In New York

December 19: The Polar Express; The Holiday

December 20: It's A Wonderful Life; The Night Before

December 21: Elf; Elf

December 22: Elf; Elf

December 23: Elf; Elf

December 24: CLOSED

December 25: CLOSED

December 26: Harry Potter & The Sorcerer's Stone; Eternal Sunshine of The Spotless Mind

December 27: Happy Feet; Dumb and Dumber

December 28: Frozen; Friday

December 29: Spider-Man: Far from Home; Guardians of The Galaxy

December 30: Coco; Jurassic Park