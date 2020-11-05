Popular drive-in theater puts the brakes on Heights-area location

When the popular Drive-in at Sawyer Yards launched in the summer with a screening of Grease, much like the movie’s love interests Danny and Sandy, it seemed a summer fling built to last.

But, like so much summer fun, this run is ending. Rooftop Cinema Club announced that the The Drive-in at Sawyer Yards, its first drive-in cinema in the U.S., will close on November 29 and move to a new location in December. Details on the new locale have will be announced at a later date, according to a press release.

To toast the seven-month run, the drive-in has released a farewell lineup of flicks. Tickets, which are expected to move quickly, go on sale today at noon.

Fans will be treated all month to a host of the venues’ most popular films, plus two new 2020 releases (The Secret: Dare to Dream and The Broken Hearts Gallery), and Rooftop Cinema Club’s official kickoff to the holidays on Black Friday, November 27, with an ode to the shopping fun that evening with Elf.

Expect beloved modern classics Hook and The Incredibles, the Robin Williams-led romp The Birdcage, and the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly laugh-fest Step Brothers.

Royal ladies of all ages can don their best and attend National Princess Day on Wednesday, November 18, as the cinema invites all princesses to show up in their crowns and gowns for a special screening of Disney’s classic, The Princess and the Frog.

The final “Community Screenings” will run every Sunday night with tickets only $5 per vehicle for the 9:30-10:15 pm show. All proceeds donated directly to the Houston Food Bank and the Black Lives Matter organization.

Doors open an hour prior to all 7:15 p.m. screenings and 30 minutes prior to the 9:30-10:15 pm screenings. Parking spaces will be assigned for each section on a first-come-first-serve basis. Tickets are $28 or $35 per vehicle regardless of occupancy, depending on seating preference. For a late-night-date-night Sunday through Thursday, the venue offers $20-per-vehicle tickets (for 2 people) for all 9:45-10:15 pm screenings.

Here is the new list of films that will run through the end of the month:

November 16 Save the Last Dance; John Wick

November 17 Thor: Ragnarok; The Secret: Dare to Dream

November 18 The Princess and The Frog (National Princess Day); The Wedding Singer

November 19 The Broken Hearts Gallery (2020 release); Creed

November 20 Back to The Future; Jurassic World

November 21 Hook (A Family Affair weekender); Step Brothers (A Family Affair weekender)

November 22 The Incredibles (A Family Affair weekender); The Birdcage (A Family Affair weekender + Community Screening)

November 23 Spider-Man: Homecoming; Scream



November 24 The Nightmare Before Christmas; The Avengers

November 25 Closed

November 26 Closed

November 27 Elf (Black Friday and Holiday Kick-Off); Friday After Next



November 28 Home Alone; Love Actually

November 29 The Nightmare Before Christmas; National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (Community Screening)