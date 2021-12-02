Here are the top 15 things to do in Houston this weekend

This weekend promises big fun: the biggest DJ in the world — literally — is coming to town, a big lighting event is going down downtown, and a the biggest elf in holiday history gets his cinematic due. Plus, look for holiday pop-ups, tawdry comedy, a holiday market, lights in the park, and more.

Here are your best bets for the weekend.

Thursday, December 2

Houston Center for Contemporary Craft presents Asher Gallery Holiday Pop-Up

Just in time for the holidays, this pop-up will feature a unique selection of craft-centric and handmade gifts. There will be ceramics, DIY kits and jewelry to original artwork, art books and decorations, plus things for crafty kids, big and small. HCCC Members receive 10 percent off their purchase and free gift-wrapping on Saturdays in December. And don't forget: the trunk show with Dirigible Designs will be on Saturday, December 18. Through Friday, December 24. 10 am.

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presents Holly Jolly Jingle

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presents performances of familiar holiday medleys by the student musicians of The Woodlands High School, The Woodlands College Park High School, Oak Ridge High School, and Grand Oaks High School. The audience will be able to sing along to classic, seasonal tunes with a certain jolly elf rumored to make an early appearance at his favorite holiday celebration. 7 pm.

Red Bull SoundClash: The Suffers vs. Tank and the Bangas

Red Bull SoundClash is a unique mashup where two notable bands battle each other, while also collaborating over four rounds to create an innovative, live music performance. The evening will feature Houston’s own soul/funk/R&B group The Suffers (led by the bad-to-the-bone Kam Franklin) as they face off against New Orleans’ Tank and The Bangas. Local music icon Paul Wall and the Queen of Bounce Big Freedia will host the event. 8 pm.

Friday, December 3

Bert Kreischer: The Berty Boy Relapse Tour

That dude with the dad bod who does stand-up shirtless is back! Bert Kreischer has evolved from being named Rolling Stone’s 1997 "Number One Partier in the Nation" to one of the top names in comedy. Lauded as one of the best storytellers of his generation, Kreischer seamlessly and sincerely shares anecdotes about his family and fatherhood. Get ready for this guy to come with all the potbellied party jokes he's got. 7 pm.

Houston Symphony presents Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker + Gil Shaham

To celebrate the holidays, Andrés Orozco-Estrada and the orchestra will share music from Tchaikovsky’s iconic Nutcracker score. Running the gamut from radiant lyricism to jaw-dropping fireworks, Barber’s Violin Concerto is one of the most beloved in the repertoire, and no one plays it better than international superstar Gil Shaham. Shaham also joins Principal Bass Robin Kesselman for Gran Duo Concertante by double bass virtuoso Giovanni Bottesini. The Saturday performance will be available to lifestream. 8 pm (2:30 pm Sunday).

A John Waters Christmas: It's a Yuletide Massacre

Like a nutcase St. Nick for Christmas crazies, John Waters — “gutter” filmmaker, tawdry stand-up comedian and author of many appalling books — is on tour again with a whole new bag of holiday filth for bad little boys and girls everywhere. This rapid-fire monologue for adult delinquents asks the holiday questions, “Was Joseph a virgin, too?,” “Is Santa now an incel?,” “Is Rudolph a bossy bottom?,” “Is Prancer a no-fats-or-femmes top?” and Vixen, well, “Did she make love with Russ Meyer?” 8 pm.

Shaquille O’Neal at Sekai Night and Day

Everybody watch out, because The Big Man is coming to town. This Friday night, Sekai Night and Day will host the world's biggest DJ and one of the most dominant players in NBA history — Shaquille O'Neal (aka DJ Diesel) — who will make his Houston DJ debut, with local opener support from Henson. We wonder if he’ll play any of his hits from oh-so-long-ago ra career, because we haven’t heard (“I Know I Got) Skillz” in a club in a long time. 10:30 pm.

Saturday, December 4

Czech Center Houston 2021 Christmas Market

Join Czech Center Houston on this festive afternoon for a good ol', Czech holiday market. Sip on some mulled wine while you browse the market and the new country store. Our Prague international Gift Shoppe will be open with a selection of Czech Christmas decorations and unique gifts. As in previous years, certain Czech traditions will be observed, like a special appearance from St. Nicholas, an angel and a devil. The costumed trio asks children about their behavior throughout the year and rewards good children with treats. 1 pm.

Mrs. Potato Cancer Fundraiser at The New Potato

Cedar Redmond (aka “Mrs. Potato”), wife of owner Paul Redmond, has been diagnosed with Stage IV cancer — breast, bone, pancreatic and brain. Through this fundraiser, the Redmond family will be celebrating Cedar and also raising as much money as possible to aid in medical bills and additional family needs during this very difficult time. There will be a silent auction AND raffle items, live music and local vendors providing turkey legs, tacos, wings, BBQ and vegan options (proceeds go towards the cause). 1 pm.

Rooftop Cinema Club Uptown

Rooftop Cinema Club kicks the holiday season into overdrive with the start of its holiday movie schedule and its “Up on the Rooftop” event on Saturday, during its screening of the Will Ferrell hit Elf. This weekend’s kick-off event leads into a weekend of special programming, including holiday hits like Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Love Actually, The Polar Express, special nights dedicated to ’80s and ’90s holiday hits and more. 1:45 pm.

Reliant Lights Mayor’s Holiday Spectacular

Mayor Sylvester Turner and Reliant will kick off the holiday season with the in-person return of this beloved, free, family-friendly event, in Hermann Square at City Hall. This spectacular event is a holiday tradition of music, Santa, fireworks and family fun. A towering holiday tree, glowing with energy-efficient LED lights, shimmering ornaments and a stunning star topper will light up the streets of downtown this holiday season. 5 pm.

Sunday, December 5

ClayHouston presents Bayou City Clay Crawl

Bayou City Clay Crawl invites the public into their studios to talk to the artists, see some demos, and enjoy immersion in the clay world as part of the crawl. A wide variety of pieces will be available for purchase. Seven working studios will be featured: Third Coast Clay, Bennett Fine Arts Studio, You Cha Pak Studio, Tracye Wear Studio, Damon Thomas Art Studio, Nosami Studio and PotClub Studio. 10 am.

Holiday Market at Uptown Park

Join Uptown Park and Your Neighborhood Farmer’s Market for a holiday farmers and artisan’s market. Located at Uptown Park in front of the clock tower, will feature over 50 of the best local vendors and with local produce, music, and family-oriented fun. 11am to 4pm.

The Women's Fund presents Merry & Bright Happy Hour and Christmas Light Bus Tour

The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency’s ROC for H.E.R, a coed young professionals organization in support for providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is hosting this annual happy hour and Christmas light bus tour. Guests are invited to wear their coziest or festive holiday attire and enjoy beer, wine and light bites at Christo Mio before departing for a holiday lights tour around River Oaks. 5 pm.

Holiday Lights in Clay Family Eastern Glades

Holiday Lights in Clay Family Eastern Glades (in Memorial Park) will feature oversized ornaments, tinsel-wrapped light poles and colorful tree lights. This year, the holiday light display will make its way around the Eastern Glades’ entire half-mile Promenade natural surface pedestrian path encircling nine acres of open space, native plantings and habitat. Food trucks will be available for guests to enjoy on the weekends. Through Monday, January 3. 6 pm.