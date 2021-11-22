Hysterical Mystery Science Theater 3000 tour heckles Houston in riff-heavy new live show

For those of a certain generation, no B or C-level movie screening was complete without the zany, ad hoc characters of the long-running TV series Mystery Science Theater 3000 taking shots at the sheer campiness, heck, crappiness of the flick.

On the beloved TV series, the three riffing robots and human characters made the worst movies the absolute best, spawning a generation of “inspired” copycats.

Now, fans of MST3K (as it's known by fans) can rejoice as a nationwide tour makes a stop in Houston, courtesy Society for the Performing Arts. Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE brings the Time Bubble Tour to town on Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at Cullen Theater in the Wortham Center.

Tickets start at $40; VIP, meet and greet, and VIP merch packages are available, per a press release.

This Time Bubble Tour has the blessing and is supervised by series creator Joel Hodgson and will feature the returning cast of the MST3K 2019 Great Cheesy Movie Circus Tour: Emily Marsh, Conor McGiffin, Nate Begle, and Yvonne Freese. That group will be paired with riff-bots Tom Servo, Crow, and GPC.

The show will be directed by Tim Ryder, a former writer and performer from the MST3K TV series.

“I’m thrilled to announce that the MST3K live show is back on the road for audiences to enjoy together again, especially after a year that's been tough on all of us,” Hodgson said in a statement. “I’ve learned to never underestimate the power of hanging with friends and watching a cheesy movie while bots yell stuff at the screen.”

---

Mystery Science Theater 3000 LIVE: Time Bubble Tour; Cullen Theater at Wortham Center 501 Texas Ave. 7:30 pm Wednesday, January 19, 2022; tickets start at $40; for more information, visit the official SPA website.