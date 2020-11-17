Life-size dinosaurs stomp into Houston for December drive-thru safari

A Houston-based attraction that has been roaring across the nation is stomping back home just in time for the holidays. Jurassic Quest, the nation’s top touring dinosaur exhibit, will transform the Katy Mills Mall parking area into a prehistoric, interactive drive-thru experience from December 4-21.

Rides last approximately one hour and tickets are $49 per vehicle (eight riders or less; larger vehicles must pre-register with customer service).

Attendees can expect more than 70 moving and life-like dinosaurs; their movements and appearance were curated by a team of paleontologists to ensure accuracy. Highlights include an 80-foot Spinosaurus and 50 foot-long Megalodon (that’s a massive, prehistoric Great White shark for non-buffs). Guests will be among the first in the nation to go on a quest with their online audio tour that will lead them throughout the dinosaur safari, according to a press release.

For some cutesy dino fun, guests can visit with one-of-a-kind baby dinosaurs and a team of dino trainers. To capture the moment, staff will smap a safari-style photo against a dinosaur backdrop, which is included with each ticket purchase.

The Jurassic Quest drive-thru experience has already seen more than 250,000 cars and 1,000,000 people in attendance since launching the national tour in mid-July in cities including New York, Washington D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Dallas, and Atlanta.

Given the enormous popularity of the event, organizers suggest advance ticket purchases. The event runs from 11am-8pm on opening day (December 4) and then from 9am-8pm daily from December 4 through December 21 (event is closed December 7-8) at Katy Mills Mall (5000 Katy Mills Cir.). For information and tickets, visit the official Houston website.