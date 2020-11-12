New streaming concert series rocks out support for beloved Houston kids hospital

With the onset of the pandemic, streaming live entertainment is all the rage. Now, a new, cutting-edge streaming concert series plugs listeners into innovative artists while also supporting a worthy local cause.

The new series, dubbed #SundaySessions, features Texas and national artists in a performance streaming on the Lemonade.tv+ site and app and boasts a new “3D sound” technology that promises to make listeners feel as though they’re in the front row, according to a press release. #SundaySessions is a partnership between the Texas Music Project and benefits the Music Heals program at Texas Children’s Hospital. The virtual concerts start on November 12 and run through December 27.

Look for a host of Texas artists, including:

Jon Christopher Davis

Polydogs

Remy Reily

Jon Christopher Davis

Jenn Perryman

Griffin Tucker

Russ Hewitt

Headlining the series is Hayley Orrantia, who hails from Arlington, Texas and is best known as a star on the ABC sitcom, The Goldbergs. “Lemonade.tv+ presents an opportunity to connect with fans like they’re in the studio with me, and that means so much at a time when we’re all longing for connection during the pandemic,” said Orrantia, in a statement. “As an ambassador and long-term partner with the Texas Music Project, I could not be prouder to be part of this program to bring smiles to everyone.”

Fans can donate to Texas Children’s via a virtual tip jar. Texas Music Project’s Music Heals program integrates music into Texas Children’s Hospital holistic healing programs by way of musical performances, instruments, teaching music, and providing much needed devices and equipment to ensure children and their families experience the healing power of hope and positivity, according to a release.

Viewers can chat with the artist and other fans, donate to the program, tip the artists, and buy limited edition artist merchandise. Also up for grabs is a mini GS guitar; fans can log in to enter the drawing.

“I can only imagine what a child feels like not being about to spend time or see their family of lockouts and restrictions because of COVID,” Chris Anastas, CEO of SoundFi, the company bringing the technology to the sessions, said in a statement. “So, if we can bring joy and some excitement and some release to these kids in the hospital by way of music. Music heals we are happy to do so and very happy to be a part of this program. “

For a full lineup of artists and dates, visit the Lemonade.tv site.