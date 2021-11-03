Houston's Rooftop Cinema Club spreads holiday joy with festive flicks, special screenings, pet-friendly fun, and more

One of the most cherished aspects of the holiday season is, of course, holiday movies. With that in mind, Houston’s first rooftop cinema has announced a new wintertime lineup of classics and fan favorites to take in on the roof.

Rooftop Cinema Club in Uptown (1700 Post Oak Blvd.) showcases a new December lineup chock full of films such as Elf, Home Alone, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, plus special nights dedicated to ’80s and ’90s holiday hits.

As usual, the club is hosting events such as pet-friendly “Wooftop” screenings on December 4 and 19 for showings of Elf and How the Grinch Stole Christmas.

Guests are encouraged to bring blankets to get cozy as temps drop.

Admission options include a single lounge seat with or without popcorn, a new beanbag option with popcorn, or an Adirondack chair that comes with popcorn and a side table to share starting at $17.50 for adults and $13.50 for kids under 12 during matinee screenings.

Tickets for the newly released December schedule are now on sale online. Fans can expect fun screenings, events, and more, including:

Bingo Night - Thursdays, December 2, 9, 16 and 23

Every Thursday in December, fans can play a free, new themed Bingo board every week featuring quotes from that evening’s film. Prizes go to the top three winners.

Kids Club - Saturdays, December 4, 11, and 18

Each Saturday in December, the venue offers crafts for kids — during early morning screenings — including making ornaments, snowflakes, and more.

Popcorn and Pajamas - Sundays, December 5, 12, and 19

Sundays in December, fans are invited to don their PJs (not required and public-appropriate, please) for early screenings of The Grinch, A Muppet Christmas Carol, and Arthur Christmas.

Open-caption films, December 5, 11, and 18

Designed for deaf and hard-of-hearing guests, these screenings include The Holiday, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, and Home Alone.

’80s Christmas Night, December 11

Celebrate the Big Eighties in film on Saturday, December 11 with ’80s holiday classics: A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, plus and the most controversial holiday movie of all-time — Die Hard. (Yes, it’s a Christmas movie.)

’90s Christmas Night, December 12

Following the ’80s Night, Rooftop presents a slew of ’90s holiday classics including, Muppet Christmas Carol, The Santa Clause, Jingle All the Way, and the snow-filled superhero sequel, Batman Returns.

National Ugly Sweater Day, December 17

A staple of any holiday season, the ugly sweater takes center stage with a screening of The Night Before. Natch, there’s an ugly sweater contest before the screening.

Home Alone 1 and 2 Night, December 18

Look for a double bill of Home Alone and its Big Apple-centered sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York. A 25-percent discount is available for the second screening (here); tickets for the two showings must be purchased separately.

National Christmas Movie Marathon Day, December 23

What better way to celebrate a marathon than with all-day screenings of Elf? An Elf Bingo Bonanza offers games during every screening during the marathon with prizes available.

For a full list of movies throughout December, visit the club’s official website.