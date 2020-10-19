Houston Zoo announces shining return of favorite holiday lights event

As fall brings cooler temperatures, Houstonians are looking for any excuse to enjoy the outdoors. Just in time, a favorite local excursion has announced its return in time for the upcoming holiday season.

The Houston Zoo has announced the 2020 schedule for the popular Zoo Lights! For the uninitiated, the event offers guests the chance to stroll zoo grounds after dark, as the complex is illuminated by thousands of LED lights while the animals slumber.

This year’s Zoo Lights!, presented by TXU Energy, runs from November 14 to January 10, 2021, and will feature timed tickets to allow for proper social distancing, as well as increased cleaning and disinfecting to ensure a safe visit.

Guests can sip hot chocolate, interact with Candy the Zoo Lights zebra, get a selfie on a giant ice throne, and snap a socially distanced photo with Santa in his workshop. A 125-foot-long, Infinity Tunnel of Light, serves a shining experience. Meanwhile, dragons come to life in a 4-D Enchanted Forest, and attendees can lounge in a Winter Wonderland.

Other holiday-themed activities include a chance to make s’mores. Specialty experiences during the holiday run include member preview nights (November 10 and 11), Brew Lights presented by TXU Energy (November 12), VIP experience nights (November 28, December 19, and 26), and Sensory Friendly Night (December 7).

Visitors are also encouraged to bring used holiday lights to recycle at the zoo. Tickets are for 5:30–10:30 pm, with the last entry at 9:30 pm, and run $12.90-$29.95. Zoo members save $3 per ticket when logging in to their membership account to buy tickets; military, first responders, and educators are eligible for a $3 discount off admission.