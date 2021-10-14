Highly anticipated Houston Zoo Lights makes sparkling holiday return

A shimmering holiday tradition is making a shiny comeback. Now in its tenth year, Zoo Lights, the outdoor holiday spectacle at the Houston Zoo, is back for its winter run, November 15 through January 9, 2022.

Tickets for the highly anticipated event go on sale Friday, October 15 and can be found online.

As fans know, Zoo Lights finds the zoo grounds illuminated with thousands of LED bulbs — a favorite is the 125-foot-long Infinity Tunnel of Light — while the animals snooze. Guests are encouraged to stroll and sip on hot chocolate, build their own s’mores, and snap pics with Santa at his workshop.

New this year is the Holiday Grove, which boasts hundreds of glowing tulips that move in rhythm with music among the oak trees. A canopy of glowing flowers and illuminated butterflies in the hanging pollinator garden add to the scenery.

In what promises to be an IG favorite, visitors can walk under illuminated jellyfish in the new Illuminated Ocean.

Specialty nights for the event, per press materials, include:

Member preview nights

November 9,10, and 11

Members can enjoy three exclusive member preview nights and see the lights before anyone else.

Brew Lights

Thursday, November 18

Those 21 and older are invited to stroll through the beautiful Zoo grounds and take in Zoo Lights in a adults-only event. General admission tickets include two drinks and access to the event, including the exclusive Ski Lodge Lounge. Tickets are available online www.HoustonZoo.org.

Sensory Friendly Night

Monday, December 6

Guests can expect a smaller Zoo Lights crowd, quieter music, limited flashing lights, and designated quiet areas for special needs fans.

Other special nights

Members of the military, first responders, and all educators are eligible for a 20-percent off discount for any day. (ID is required at the gate.)

---

TXU Energy Presents Zoo Lights hours are from 5:30–10:30 pm daily (last entry at 9:30 pm). Tickets start at $14.95. (Guests are encouraged to buy tickets early.) For more information, visit the Zoo Lights site.