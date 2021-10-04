Young Houston bachelor firefighter heats up this season’s The Bachelorette

Does a Houston bachelor face a rosy or thorny future on The Bachelorette? We’ll soon find out.

On September 27, ABC revealed the 30 men who will woo Michelle Young, the star of the upcoming season of The Bachelorette. The season premieres October 19.

Among the men vying for Young’s roses — and ultimately her heart — is a man from the Bayou City.

PJ Henderson is a 30-year-old firefighter and EMT. His bio describes him as PJ is a "natural caretaker," and "someone who wants to make sure that the people he loves are always happy, protected, and healthy." The 30-year-old is "very ready" to get married — with the right woman, of course.

Nothing lights Henderson's fire more than "a loyal woman with drive and beauty," his bio adds, especially if he and his lady can work out and travel together. His bio also notes three big pointers for his potential mate:

He loves flipping through his Rubik's Cube

He's not an opera fan

He really wants to visit Brazil and attend Carnival

Other Texans include Leroy Arthur, a 27-year-old biomedical student from Dallas; and a trio from Austin: Brandon Kieffer, Daniel Tully, and Nayte Olukoya.