Hot Heights drive-in theater honors Ruth Bader Ginsburg and more with new screenings

As the nation pays tribute to Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a local movie house is paying tribute to the Notorious RBG with a special screening. Houston’s Rooftop Cinema Club is offering up an extension of its Drive-In at Sawyer Yards movie schedule, which will run from October 5 through October 18.

The drive-in (2301 Summer St.) will celebrate the life and legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg on October 11 with its $5 Community Screening of the film RBG. Each car will receive a Notorious RBG souvenir upon arrival; all proceeds from this screening will be donated to the ACLU in her honor. Fittingly for the justice who spent her life championing equality for all, October 11 is also National Coming Out Day, which is fitting since she spent her life fighting for equality for all.

Drive-in at Sawyer Yards will also honor educators on World Teachers Day on October 5 (School of Rock or The Great Debaters); teachers will receive a free popcorn at either screening with a valid teacher ID. The films Selena and Coco will pay homage to Hispanic Heritage Month on October 10. Independent film buffs can delight in Indie Night, which screens The High Note and The King of Staten Island.

Tickets are only $28 or $35 per vehicle — regardless of occupancy — and vary based on seating preference. For a late-night date night Sunday through Thursday, the venue offers $20-per-vehicle tickets (for 2 people) for all 10 pm and 10:30 pm screenings.

Here is the new October lineup of drive-in films:

October 5: School of Rock (World Teachers Day); The Great Debaters (World Teachers Day)

October 6: Ferris Bueller's Day Off; Wayne's World

October 7: The Goonies; Boomerang

October 8: Black Panther; Deadpool

October 9: Hocus Pocus; The Great Gatsby

October 10: Coco (Hispanic Heritage Month); Selena (Hispanic Heritage Month)

October 11: Frozen II; RBG (Community Screening)

October 12: 10 Things I Hate About You; Romeo + Juliet

October 13: The Greatest Showman; Urban Cowboy

October 14: The High Note (Indie Night); The King of Staten Island (Indie Night)

October 15: Shrek; Pulp Fiction

October 16: Hocus Pocus; The Craft

October 18: Beetlejuice; Tales from The Hood (Community Screening)