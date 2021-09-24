Shawn Mendes will share the wonder at Houston's Toyota Center

Canadian-born pop singer and Teen Vogue hot topic Shawn Mendes has finalized the dates for his Wonder: The World Tour, a seven-month journey in 2022 that will include a Houston stop at Toyota Center on October 4.

Mendes is touring in support of his most recent album, Wonder, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top 200 upon its release in December 2020. That feat made Mendes one of three male artists ever to score four No. 1 albums by the age of 22.

His biggest hits to date have included "Señorita," a collaboration with Camila Cabello, "If I Can't Have You," "Monster," another collaboration this time with Justin Bieber, and "Stitches."

In all, Mendes will perform at 64 arenas across North America, the UK, and Europe. The Houston show will be during the third and final leg of the tour, which will also include stops in in Dallas (October 1) and Austin (October 3).

On the tour, Mendes will be joined by King Princess in the UK and Europe, and Dermot Kennedy and Tate McRae in North America; McRae will be the opening act for all three Texas dates.

Ticket sales for the tour will begin with the American Express presale and North America FirstAccess presale on September 29.

The General Fan presale will begin on September 30, with the public on sale starting on October 7.

To access the FirstAccess and General Fan presales, download the ShawnAccess app or sign up at ShawnAccess.com.